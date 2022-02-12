Three local soccer teams have advanced to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The Kimball High girls move forward with their 4-0 win at home over Venture Academy on Friday. The Millennium girls advanced with their 2-0 win at Tracy High over Golden Sierra High of Garden Valley, and Tracy High defeated Turlock High 2-0 in Turlock on Friday. All three will play their second-round games on the road on Wednesday.
Millennium 2, Golden Sierra 1
A late goal brought the Millennium High girls a 2-1 win over Golden Sierra High of Garden Valley on Friday in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 playoffs.
The Falcons and Grizzlies were tied 1-1 and well into stoppage time after a couple of injuries on the field. Millennium had kept up the offensive pressure in the second half but the Golden Sierra defense turned back most of the Falcons’ attacks.
Senior Isabella Richmond, junior Tina Canas and freshman Demetriana Nunez led the late push against the Grizzlies’ goal, when Nunez sent a cross from the middle to Richmond, who had a clear path on the left side to move in on the goal and make a one-on-one shot against the goalkeeper, sending the ball into the right side of the net.
“I was probably the happiest I’ve ever been to score a goal when I scored that,” Richmond said.
The 2-1 win moves the Falcons to the semifinals of the eight-team Division 6 tournament. The Falcons have made playoffs every year since 2010, with the exception of the 2021 season when there were no playoffs. Millennium has two blue SJS banners from winning back-to-back Division 7 titles in 2011 and 2012, but this is the first time since the spring 2015 season that they’ve made it past the first round.
“I’m so glad it happened in my senior year and I love this team a lot,” Richmond said. It’s her fourth year as a Millennium soccer player, and she has enjoyed helping this year’s squad develop.
“We’ve really come together as a team. At first I was kind of nervous, but we’ve come really far.”
Millennium took the lead early on Friday and kept up the offensive pressure all night. The Falcons scored in the 11th minute. A crowd of players in front of the goal, including Richmond, Nunez and Canas and senior Sydney Skaggs fought for possession of the ball.
Nunez moved to an open position in the middle and took a pass from Richmond.
“She made a beautiful cross, a beautiful assist. I just touched it and went beautifully over the goalie’s hands,” Nunez said.
The Grizzlies also had scoring opportunities in the first half, with Millennium goalkeeper Mia Hernandez blocking five shots in the first half.
In the second half the Golden Sierra offense got through the Millennium defense only a few times. In the 65th minute the Grizzlies got close and drew Hernandez away from the goal for an open shot to tie it up 1-1.
Otherwise the Millennium defense kept the Grizzlies away from the goal for most of the second half. With about 5 minutes left on the clock the lights in Wayne Schneider Stadium went out for about 20 minutes.
After Millennium scored the go-ahead goal the Grizzlies intensified their offensive effort, with Hernandez blocking two shots on goal in the final minutes.
Next up for Millennium will be a Wednesday match in Stockton against Holt Academy (18-3-2, 12-2-0 CCAA/MVL). The Holt Academy Bobcats are the No. 1 seed in Division 6, and won their first-round game 1-0 against Woodland Christian. While Millennium is the No. 4 seed, the Falcons tied the Bobcats for first place in the CCAA/MVL standings, and split their games during the league season, with the Falcons winning 2-1 on Jan. 3 and the Bobcats winning 3-2 on Jan. 19.
Thompson is confident that the Millennium girls are up to the challenge. They went 2-5 in the early non-league part of the season, but are now on a nine-game winning streak.
“The thing that’s most important is that they have improved over the year,” he said. “We played some tough people in early season and got demolished, but the thing we talk about is grit and perseverance and they’ve gotten better and better over the course of the year and started to trust each other more, which has been a huge part of us getting better.”
Varsity girls: Kimball 4, Venture Academy 0
The Kimball Jaguars (12-8-2, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League) advance to the quarterfinals of the SJS Division 4 bracket with their 4-0 win over Venture Academy (12-10-0, 8-6-0 CCAA/MVL) on Friday at Don Nicholson Stadium. Next the No. 5 seed Jaguars travel to Sacramento to face Rosemont High (13-3-3, 8-1-1 Sierra Valley Conference).
Varsity girls: Tracy 2, Turlock 0
The Tracy High girls (10-5-1, 8-2-0 Tri-City Athletic League) defeated Turlock High (15-5-0, 7-3-0 Central California Athletic League) 2-0 in Turlock on Friday. Tracy advances to the SJS Division 1 quarterfinals on Wednesday,and will travel to Sacramento to face McClatchy High (13-1-1, 12-0-0 Metropolitan Conference).
Varsity girls: El Capitan 6, Mountain House 0
The Mountain House Mustangs (11-9-1, 9-4-1 Western Athletic Conference) traveled to Merced on Friday and took a 6-0 loss to the El Capitan Gauchos (11-3-2, 9-1-2 Central California Conference). El Capitan advances to face Sierra High in Manteca in the quarterfinals.
Varsity boys: Summerville 3, Millennium 2
A late goal by the Summerville Bears ended the Millennium Falcons’ season with a 3-2 loss for the Falcons on Thursday at Summerville High in Tuolumne.
The Falcons had a 2-0 lead at the half, scoring first when sophomore Miguel Rivera took a corner kick and connected with senior Edgar Rios, who made the shot. The second goal came when Millennium pressured the Summerville goal, and a kick by senior team captain Carson Edwards deflected off or a Summerville defender and sophomore Nicholas Valencia was in position to make the shot and put the Falcons up 2-0.
Freshman goalkeeper Landon Vatran blocked 11 Summerville shots and junior center defender Ulysses Garcia had nine steals, but the Bears were persistent in their offense as they tied it up 2-2 in the second half. The game was into stoppage time at the end when the Bears scored the winning goal.
Varsity boys: Cordova 4, West 0
The West High boys (7-5-4, 3-4-3 Tri-City Athletic League) finished their season with a 4-0 loss to Cordova High (15-2-4, 8-0-2 Greater Sacramento League) of Rancho Cordova in the first round of the SJS Division 2 playoffs on Thursday. Cordova High will host Del Oro High on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
