Contributed by Grace Gaddi-Su
The Stanford Classic is one of the most popular soccer tournaments in Northern California. Several teams participated in the tournament on August 12 and 13, including the Tracy United Elite U14 Boys, Tracy United Predators U14 Girls, and the Tracy United Spartans U16 Boys.
The Spartans kicked off the season by securing a win in the tournament’s bronze division. They played four games on three different fields. The first game ended in a shutout 2-0 win against the Walnut Creek Surf Soccer Club. The first goal was scored by one of the new players, Ezequiel Zapien. The second was scored by team captain Tielor Garcia.
The Spartans continued the winning momentum in the second game against the Stanford Strikers FC. Zapien scored the first two goals, followed by returning players Eddy Bueno Jr., Javier Elias and Thomas Moore. Zapien completed his hat-trick to set the final score at 6-0.
On day two of the tournament, all teams in the U16 boys division played simultaneously all over the city, waiting 30 minutes after the games to learn who advanced to the finals.
Game 3 was another shutout 6-0 win. It was played at 1 p.m. at Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park in excruciating heat on the turf field against Scotts Valley San Lorenzo.
Thomas Moore secured the first goal on a corner kick and the team was unstoppable. The second goal came through Angel Ureno, followed by another couple from Zapien and Garcia. Garcia added one more, along with Moore.
After a 30-minute wait, the Spartans cheered as they learned they would advance to the final with a tournament score of 29, 1 point shy of the perfect score.
The final game was filled with high emotions as the Spartans, led by captains Garcia and Jacob Bettencourt, stepped onto the field at the El Camino Park turf field to kick off the game against the Santa Rosa Empire Soccer Club.
The game started with an early goal from Garcia. Scott Paterson, the Spartans' goalkeeper, did not disappoint the team and stopped many attempts from the opponent. The Spartans led the game 1-0 until the last 2 minutes when the Empire tied it up at 1-1.
The game then went into a 5-minute overtime where neither team was able to score, resulting in a penalty shootout.
Paterson managed to save three straight PKs from Santa Rosa players, helping the Spartans to win in four. Spartans' first 4 out of 5 players successfully converted to win 4-1. The PK goals came from Paterson, Brandon Arambula, Zapien and Edward Medina to secure the first tournament win.
