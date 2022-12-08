Contributed by Phillip Kalis, Tracy High Soccer
West Coast Soccer Girls’ U-11 team won the State Cup Bronze 1 Division on the weekend of Nov. 12 with a 3-0 win over the Ravenswood Juniors Soccer team in the final.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
Contributed by Phillip Kalis, Tracy High Soccer
West Coast Soccer Girls’ U-11 team won the State Cup Bronze 1 Division on the weekend of Nov. 12 with a 3-0 win over the Ravenswood Juniors Soccer team in the final.
West Coast booked their place in the championship game by taking down Pacifica United in the semi-final with a 6-2 thrashing behind four goals from Layla Crisostomo. Though the attacker’s antics were the highlight, she was aided brilliantly by the just as outstanding Mazzy Rodriguez.
Rodriguez chipped in with two goals and two assists to help her team advance.
In the final, West Coast were just as comfortable despite the high stakes. They dispatched of Ravenswood comprehensively by a three-goal margin.
The depth of the team was on show in the final as two new names emerged to help the team en route to hoisting the trophy.
Rodriguez continued her fine form by grabbing a goal in the championship match. Bhavnie Sunil and Sharanya Singh grabbed the other two to help complete the damage. Goalkeeper Lyla Fochler recorded the shutout to cap off a perfect weekend for the club.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.