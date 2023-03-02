Contributed by West Coast Soccer
The West Coast 2013 Wave girls took first place in the Manteca FC Indoor League, with the championship games last weekend at Big League Dreams in Manteca. West Coast finished the group stages with five wins and three losses, giving them the No. 4 seed for bracket play.
During the knockout stages, they were pitted against 2014 San Juan South and 2014 Surf Elite who were the favorites for this league after winning all their group games and qualifying as top seeded teams.
West Coast Wave played San Juan South in their first knockout game. Coach Arturo Colmenero prepared the team with defensive solidity and they were led at the back by Mazzy Rodriguez, Isabel Colmonero and Khivi Virk.
West Coast girls were ready for the fight as soon as whistle blew for kick off. They started closing down spaces quickly and won every duel against boys which made it really tough for San Juan to progress the ball.
Soon, the Waves drew first blood as Bhavnie Sunil scored after good work from Layla Crisostomo and Camila Franco. As the game progressed, Crisostomo doubled the lead for West Coast after phases of domination.
San Juan South started pushing for a comeback and Waves defensive unit stood tall thwarting majority of their attacks. Goalkeeper Lyla Fochler was phenomenal during the game as she stopped San Juan from scoring whenever they got past the Waves defense.
San Juan's attacks paid off, though, when they got a goal back towards the end of first half. Coach Colmenero then brought on fresh legs with Bailee Kruger, Brooklyn Munoz, Kalista Smalls and Sharanya Singh stepping in to make sure there was no further damage done.
West Coast Wave started the second half right where they left off in first and re-established their two goal cushion through Sunil after an excellent run down the flank by Crisostomo.
There was no way back for San Juan after that and Crisostomo added another goal to make the comeback an insurmountable task. Clock continued ticking down and San Juan cut their deficit by one more goal a few minutes before the final whistle.
Wave’s girls were jubilant on hearing the final whistle with accolades coming from all corners for defeating the league's and top seeded team 4-2.
Everyone realized the girls packed a punch going into the championship game where they were set up to faceoff with 2014 Surf Elite.
Though the team started slow and conceded first, West Coast Waves came back quickly when Rodriguez equalized for West Coast after a beautiful solo run. Tackles started flying in and the Waves tried hard to go ahead in the first half. It was a case of who blinks first as the game was tied 1-1 with goalkeepers making excellent saves at both ends of the field.
Coach Colmenero made a few tactical changes in the second half and Waves girls broke the deadlock when Sunil scored from a goalmouth melee. Front 3 of Crisostomo, Franco and Sunil worked tirelessly before putting ball in back of the net.
Soon the pressure was back on Surf Elite as Waves got into a rhythm and started a high press. This approach brought results as Crisostomo relentlessly pressed the Surf Elite goalkeeper before scoring the team's third goal.
Waves then started shutting down all of the attacks from Surf Elite as the game progressed and closed out the 3-1 win. It was time for cheers & celebrations as the team fought hard and was deservedly crowned as champions in their division.
Coach Colmenero was spot on when he said, "It’s the start of an amazing journey for these girls. After losing to San Juan South 8-1 and Surf Elite 4-0 in league games and then to dominate the same teams to win the championship is a wonderful feat. It shows how mentally tough this group of 12 girls is and we can't wait to see how they develop over the next few years."
