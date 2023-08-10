Contributed by Adaurie Dayak, West Coast Soccer

West Coast Soccer graduate Amanda Valentine recently took on the position as head coach of the Fresno Pacific University women’s soccer team. Amanda played for West Coast since the club’s inception in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a scholarship to play collegiate soccer at CSU East Bay.

