Contributed by Adaurie Dayak, West Coast Soccer
West Coast Soccer graduate Amanda Valentine recently took on the position as head coach of the Fresno Pacific University women’s soccer team. Amanda played for West Coast since the club’s inception in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a scholarship to play collegiate soccer at CSU East Bay.
West Coast director and coach Troy Dayak said: “We are extremely proud of Amanda. West Coast Soccer takes pride in creating a culture where our players can thrive and become positive influences for the next generation.
“(Valentine’s) accomplishment as one of the youngest NCAA Division 2 female head coaches in America is immense. I recall the moment that I knew Amanda would be a great coach one day. It was our team's third attempt to win a national championship after coming runners up the first two years.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect on our third attempt as I tried two different philosophies or styles of coaching. I’ll never forget, as I was getting ready to give the team a pep talk before the game, Amanda spoke up and said, ‘Coach don’t worry we got this, you have trained us for this day,’ and we went on to win the national championship two years in a row. We look forward to continuing to support Amanda on her coaching journey at Fresno Pacific.”
Valentine herself also spoke of her recent accomplishment. She said: “I am beyond blessed to have been involved and influenced by the amazing soccer community at West Coast. As a young player starting soccer, I had Sara Girotto as one of my first coaches on her team. She showed me love and passion for the game at an early age. She taught us to have no fear and fight till the end. When Coach Sara asked the group, ‘who wants to be in goal?’
I raised my hand proudly, every time.
“When I hit the age of 12, Troy Dayak took over our group. After just a few weeks of working with us, he knew the perfect team name, the ‘Wild.’ The energy and excitement of being on the soccer field every night was undeniably perfect. Troy molded not only me, but the entire group into strong young very talented women. He showed us how to behave with professionalism, fight for each other and how to channel our enthusiasm for the game.
“West Coast helped me develop in my specialized position as well! My first Goalkeeper trainer at West Coast was coach (Maha) Dave Mahabali and he put me to work. Maha taught me the importance of being a well-rounded goalkeeper. He saw my weaknesses as a young keeper and was able to help me fix them with confidence.
“When I entered high school, I met my final goalkeeper coach at West Coast, Dominic Figueroa. Coach Dom took me in not only as a player but just like he would his own daughter. Dom created an environment for me and the other goalkeepers to feel empowered. Goalkeeper sessions were intense, technical, and educational. Still to this day I see Coach Dom as a mentor role model.
“During high school, our team reached new heights. We gained players from Modesto, Mountain House, and other cities around the area. This gave our team the depth we needed to win five straight state cup championships and regional championships and three National championships.
“Our team worked with a strength and conditioning coach, Katie Poynter. Katie pushed our team and the entire club past their limits. She exemplified what it would be like to play collegiate soccer. She was the perfect role model. She believed in me and held me accountable during hard times in my life.
“The reason I mentioned all these coaches is because they all have had an impact on me. West Coast soccer club gave me all the tools and resources needed to be successful. They showed me how this beautiful game can change a life.
“Now that I am one of the youngest NCAA college coaches in the nation, my goal is to impact athletes the way that I was impacted and to share the love of the game that I learned at West Coast.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.