Contributed by Adaurie Dayak, West Coast Soccer
Last month, the local soccer club in Tracy – West Coast Soccer – departed to the land down under, Australia, for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
West Coast put together another fascinating opportunity for its players to support the beautiful game. In past trips, West Coast has traveled as far as Scotland for an international tournament and to England and France for the Women’s World Cup in 2019 – where they played international friendlies against some of the best women’s soccer teams in the world.
“We love providing once in a lifetime, spectacular experiences for our players and parents, this one just happens to be in a location that we all dreamed of going to, Australia.” said West Coast Soccer director, Troy Dayak.
West Coast started off their day at the Featherdale Wildlife Park in Sydney where they got to feed and interact with kangaroos and koalas. Then, they walked a detailed and guided tour throughout the Sydney Opera House. Afterwards, the group ended their day attending the tournament opening between hosts Australia and Ireland. After the game, two West Coast athletes were interviewed by a local Sydney radio station.
The following days, the group went on more guided tours throughout Sydney at some of the most popular destinations along with attending the Sydney Fan Zone where they watched the match between USA and Vietnam.
After a short flight to Melbourne, West Coast took more guided tours of the coastal capital of the southeastern state of Victoria. They visited local cricket stadiums, enjoyed an exciting Australian Football League (AFL) game, and attended another World Cup match where they witnessed nine goals scored right in front of them.
The players who traveled got to experience surfing at two different Australian beaches and had two separate sessions where they scrimmaged local players. In both scrimmages West Coast won 3-0.
On their last day in Australia, the group went to the Fan Zone in Melbourne to watch and cheer for the USA in their match against the Netherlands. Right after the game, they explored more of Melbourne before getting on the plane to fly home.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
