Contributed by Adaurie Dayak
2011 Warriors win 6-1 in Pre-NPL Spring game
On March 26, West Coast 2011 Warriors hosted Spurs FC. 11 minutes after kickoff, Daniella Cervantes beat two defenders down the right side of the field and passed the ball to Francesca Romagna who one time shot the ball into the back of the net with her left foot, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Emma Gomez crossed the ball to Cervantes who was running back post. After a couple of touches, she placed the ball past the Spurs goalkeeper.
In the 16th minute, Bryssa Rodriguez won the ball, dribbled down the left side of the field, and crossed the ball with her left foot. The ball soared into the box and bounced perfectly to Gomez, who was waiting at the back post. Gomez then shot the ball and got the 3-0 lead for the team.
Five minutes later, there was a foul called outside of the box in Warriors territory. With the wind in their favor, a Spurs player then shot the ball into the top corner, unreachable for Warriors goalkeeper, ending the first half at 3-1 Warriors.
Just six minutes into the second half, Cervantes won the ball, dribbled to goal and scored.
In the 22nd minute, Olivia Rodriguez was on the ball, found Cervantes with a pass, and Cervantes scored, getting herself her first hat trick of the spring season.
In the 26th minute Romagna set up for a corner kick. The ball soared into the box and after many attempts of clearing the ball by the Spurs, Leah Inouye found it and placed it in the bottom right corner of the goal, ending the game with a 6-1 Warriors victory.
Zamora’s 5 goals earns 2008 Katz victory over Benicia
This past weekend, West Coast 2008 Katz hosted Benicia 2008 girls at Robertson Park in Livermore. Right at kick off, the teams went back and forth with Katz having the majority of the possession.
Moments into the game, Taylor Conover dribbled around her opponents up the line and put in a great diagonal cross to the center of the goal where Alexis Zamora took it down with three on her tail and just missed shy of the goal.
The ball went out for a corner kick and Martins stepped up to take it. As the ball soared into the box, Zamora met with it to give Katz a 1-0 lead.
Moments later, Martins gained possession of the ball and sent it from midfield to Zamora before she connected with the shot and scored her second goal of the game to make it 2-0.
Later, goalkeeper Parker Black rolled the ball out to Bella Arellano who then dribbled it up and made a great pass to Martins. Martins then played it through to Zamora. Zamora shot the ball to grab her hat trick and 3-0 lead.
After the goal, Taylen Dayak got on the ball and ran down the line. She beat her opponent and got into the box, unleashing an attempt on goal that just missed but Zamora came in and regained possession before scoring her fourth goal of the game.
Arellano then took an attempt on goal that was stopped by a defender, only for Zamora to win the ball back, shoot, and score the final goal of the game, her fifth, giving West Coast Katz a 5-0 win over.
Terremoto 2013 Boys Continue their Winning Ways
The West Coast Terremoto 2013 Boys won the NorCal Premier State Cup Championship at River Island, winning in the final 5-2 and going undefeated in its nine State Cup games.
The brand new team had improved well over its seasonal play, finishing 3rd in the Dublin Shamrock tournament, then 2nd in the Brentwood BooFest, before finishing with the coveted State Cup Championship.
