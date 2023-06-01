Contributed by Adaurie Dayak
West Coast Soccer U19 girls earned the opportunity to go out on top after a well-orchestrated semifinal game against Sierra Surf this week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
Contributed by Adaurie Dayak
West Coast Soccer U19 girls earned the opportunity to go out on top after a well-orchestrated semifinal game against Sierra Surf this week.
Miette Sessoms scored two goals, the second being assisted by Taryn Richey. Jackie Bellamy put in the third goal off a corner kick taken by Kira Korsak to secure a place in the state final.
Team Wildkatz have been together for many years and have battled through countless experiences in tournaments and games.
West Coast players -- many of whom will be attending college this year as scholarship athletes -- have worked diligently to hone their crafts. The list of players attending college is impressive.
Kamaria Hughes is headed to Fresno State. Taryn Richey will be at Quincy University, Miette and Niella Sessoms at UC Riverside, Jadynn King, Carly Singleton and Jordan Sawyer at UC Monterey.
Harlye Holliday will be playing at Cal State East Bay, Renee Davis at San Francisco State, Elizabeth Loforte at George Washington University, Madison Reid at Willamette University, Abby Tucker at Fresno Pacific University and Gabi Rodriguez at Sierra College. Mia Degrazio is off to Delta College, as is MaryJane Anzo. Kira Korsak will be playing at Las Positas College in Livermore.
“I could not be more proud and happy for our players,” said head coach Troy Dayak. “They have dedicated so many hours to training, learning, practicing, and playing the game that they love. To be able to play in the state final and reach that pinnacle is something very special for them all to share.”
Former US Men’s National and Olympic team player and San Jose Earthquakes Hall of Famer, Dayak knows a thing or two about rising to the top.
As a player, Dayak won four national championships in three different professional leagues – including two in Major League Soccer (MLS) -- and has since won four national championships as a coach while coaching at West Coast Soccer Club.
“These unbelievable players will go on and be impactful scholar athletes in college. I would also like to acknowledge all the wonderful West Coast coaches that have helped develop these fine young ladies,” Dayak added.
West Coast Soccer will face the Diablo Wolves in the State Cup Final on June 4 at Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.