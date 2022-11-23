Contributed by Adaurie Dayak
For the Tracy Press
West Coast 2013 Black State Cup champions
West Coast 2013 Black displayed high energy right out the gate and continued the momentum throughout the championship game, until the final whistle, against Ravenswood on Nov. 13 in Lathrop.
They faced their opponents during the earlier seeding rounds when West Coast were defeated in a 4-2 loss. With three consecutive wins since that loss (which included beating the undefeated Pacifica 6-2 in the semi-finals), West Coast were determined to win it all.
Within two minutes of kickoff, Bhavnie Sunil chipped a goal into the net. Sharanya Singh and Mazzy Rodriguez followed it up with two more goals before halftime to get the team well ahead. The entire West Coast Black team played a solid game of soccer with great passing and tremendous pressure throughout.
Rodriguez and Layla Crisostomo’s excellent dribbling skills led to several fast breaks and shot attempts on goal. Ravenswood’s forwards were pressuring equally well but a collectively strong effort by the defenders and goalie made it tough for them to score. It was an exciting run leading up to this exciting game. The final score was 3-0 to West Coast Black to win the NorCal State Cup.
Marron explodes for five goals to win State Cup championship with undefeated Team Terremoto
In the semifinal match on Nov. 12 at the Mistlin Sports Complex in Ripon, both teams were obviously eager to advance as Terremoto 2013 and the De Anza Force boys’ teams battled evenly for the first ten minutes.
It might not be a surprise that Julian Marron started the scoring with another nice goal. In the tenth minute, Grayson Ryan collected the ball in defense and shot it quickly down the sideline where clever forward Brayden Aycock collected the ball, turned, and fired a nice cross to Marron, who sprinted to the ball and fired it back across the goal into the opposite corner where it slammed into the net hard for a 1-0 Terremoto lead.
Thirty seconds later, on almost an identical play, Marron hit the post with another shot, narrowly missing.
With five minutes left in the half, tricky dribbler and shot artist Ojan Wahidi came into the lineup. In his own end, he got his first touch on the ball — and off he went, dribbling all the way into the opposing end at speed and eventually cutting across the goal and firing a beautiful shot to the far post that the goalkeeper had no chance to get. Terremoto had grabbed a momentum-boosting 2-0 lead right before the half.
The momentum carried over into the second half. In the first minute, on a pass from Gavin Su, versatile Joaquin Retuyan pulled the ball off the foot of a defender and darted left across the goal, where he blasted a left-footed beauty into the far right corner, giving the team a welcome 3-0 advantage.
Then, in the fifth minute, Marron got a throw-in from Ryan and crossed the ball right-footed to Wahidi — who had switched with him during the play. Wahidi leveled another strong and timely shot for his second goal of the game into the far left corner of the net — staking the team to a good 4-0 lead.
When momentum might have changed as the score became 4-1, fullback Luke Achziger placed a perfect long ball to Marron, who grabbed the bounce, slithered to the left, and despite being pushed by a defender — banged yet another shot across the goal into the net for the 5-1 finish, putting Terremoto into the State Cup Championship game.
In the championship game, the team had to face a tough Danville Mustangs opponent that had beaten them 2-1 earlier in the year.
Marron had been an explosive forward all year, causing some major trouble for defender after defender. He is known as tricky, fast, smart, and unafraid. “All of us, we know for certain, we all know what Julian can do, but little did we know he would just plain explode like that!” exclaimed the pleased Terremoto coach Nate Perry of Julian’s performance in the final.
On the way to the 5-2 victory, Marron scored all five goals. His incredible goal-scoring capped off a great display and undefeated tournament run.
Perry confided it was the goal of the players to win the State Cup from early on. “The kids were so happy and excited just to be a part of this great NorCal event, but to actually win medals and a trophy as Champions is really a great feeling of accomplishment for them,” he said, complementing the parents and the good “heart” with clean play exhibited by the team.
The team improved well over seasonal play, finishing third in the Dublin Shamrock tournament, then second in the Brentwood BooFest, before finishing with the State Cup Championship. The team has two league games remaining.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.