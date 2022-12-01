The girls’ soccer varsity non-league action was in full swing when the Kimball High Jaguars hosted the West High Wolf Pack to a 4-4 tie at Don Nicholson Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Struggling with players being out with the flu, the visiting Wolf Pack battled admirably all night with the players eager to compete against their cross-town rivals — even if it did mean center back Kaylee Henry had to deputize in goal.
West took the lead through a Jessica Medina strike before Jags’ Mia Level equalized for the hosts.
The Wolf Pack’s character and desire to compete was on full display in the opening frame as the hosts took went on to take the lead through an Alison Edgemon strike — but only for about a minute with Medina grabbing an almost immediate equalizer.
The Jags’ came out of the break with renewed energy and once again poked out into the lead with Dalia Asad Halim getting on the scoresheet to start what would be an excellent individual second half showing.
Asad Halim got on the scoresheet once again with just under 10 minutes left on the clock to seemingly all but put the game to bed and secure the first rivalry win of the season. However, bravery and determination became the theme of the night for the visitors as they simply refused to say die.
Going all-out attack, the Wolf Pack threw numbers forward in an attempt to salvage something from the game and as it turned out, good things come to those who try.
Hailey Stubbles provided her own two-goal response to Asad Halim’s antics from earlier in the half as she scored two terrific free kicks to first grab a Wolf Pack consolation from far out and then bring them back level from just outside of the box in the dying embers of the game.
It was a good test for both teams with pre-season now well underway. The Jags’ currently sit at 1-0-1 in their non-league schedule with a clash against the Mountain House Mustangs coming up next on Dec. 9. The Wolf Pack boast a 3-1-1 record and face Bear Creek on Thursday, Dec. 1.
