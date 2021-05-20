Varsity girls: Millennium 1, Delta Charter 0
After a scoreless first half the Millennium girls soccer team got on the scoreboard in the second half on a goal from senior Hasna Aini, with an assist from senior Alyssa Garza. The Falcons recorded 20 shots during the game, eight of them blocked by the Delta Charter goalie. Millennium finishes the season with a 6-3-1 record.
Varsity girls: Venture Academy 3, Millennium 1
The Venture Academy Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the first half, and the Falcons and Mustangs played a scoreless game through the second half. Sophomore Tina Canas scored for Millennium with an assist from senior Alyssa Garza.
