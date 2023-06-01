The Mountain House High softball team was recognized with five individual awards after the Mustangs finished Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play in a three-way tie for the top spot with an 11-3 record.
Head coach Allison Noble was named Coach of the Year after leading the Mustangs into the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Amongst the players, senior Kaiya Simmons headlined three All-WAC First Team selections after a tremendous campaign in the batter’s box. Simmons ended the regular season 14th in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section in home runs with 7 and third in RBIs with 48 – leading WAC in both.
Simmons was also second in WAC in slugging percentage with 1.063. She had an impressive .562 batting average on the season, along with a .632 on base percentage. She connected with 45 hits and had a three-way tie for team best in doubles with 11.
Sophomore Luna Lopez turned in an outstanding individual season of her own, also earning her an All-WAC 1st Team selection. Lopez led the league in strikeouts with 149 and was third in wins with 10 as the ace on the mound. She had a fielding percentage of .989.
On offense, Lopez had an eye catching .548 batting average and a .583 on base percentage. She led the team in hits with 46 and was second in RBIs with 28. She also had a team best 11 doubles.
A couple of freshmen rounded out the Mustangs’ All-League selections. Mackenzie Coffman was the third First Team honoree. She was the third Mustang to hit 11 doubles on the campaign and was tied for second on the team in triples with 3.
Coffman was third on the team with a .475 batting average and also third in hits with 38. She knocked in 24 RBIs.
Isabel Obaob received an All-WAC Second Team selection after leading the team in runs with 37. She also had three triples on the year and was third on the team in on base percentage with .551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.