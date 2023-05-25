A third-place finish in Valley Oak League (VOL) this spring saw six Kimball High softball players recognized with All-League selections. The Jags had a 13-9, 5-5 VOL record and reached the second round of the CIF SJS Division 3 playoffs.

Sophomore star Kaeliana DePerio saw out her second-year as a Jaguar by being named the VOL Defensive Player of the Year. She was one of five Jags to finish spring with a perfect fielding percentage to go along with 35 put outs, three assists and one double play from center field.

