A third-place finish in Valley Oak League (VOL) this spring saw six Kimball High softball players recognized with All-League selections. The Jags had a 13-9, 5-5 VOL record and reached the second round of the CIF SJS Division 3 playoffs.
Sophomore star Kaeliana DePerio saw out her second-year as a Jaguar by being named the VOL Defensive Player of the Year. She was one of five Jags to finish spring with a perfect fielding percentage to go along with 35 put outs, three assists and one double play from center field.
DePerio was also the standout on offense, leading the Jags in runs and hits with 30 and 32 respectively. Her runs tally was No. 2 in VOL. DePerio also led the team and was 3rd in VOL in stolen bases with 18 — making her the all-time school leader in the process too.
The Jags saw three players make the All-VOL First Team, led by senior Sophia Coronado. She was third on the team in hits with 26 and had 18 runs. She led the team in RBIs with 25 and connected for four doubles at-bat.
Junior Elysia Duarte joined Coronado after leading the team in slugging percentage with .762. She was 2nd in VOL in on base percentage with .597, a team best. Duarte was also a team best in batting average with a whopping .492. She had a team second best 26 runs and five triples.
Junior Paloma Sanchez was the third First Team selectee. She was third on the team in batting average with .446 and on base percentage with .508. She was second in RBIs with 21.
Sophomore Paulina Sanchez made the All-VOL 2nd Team after notching up 18 hits and 10 runs with 11 RBIs on the season. She was another Jag to finish the campaign with a perfect fielding percentage.
Junior Bianca Quintero made the All-Defensive team after finishing spring with a .988 fielding percentage to go along with 39 put outs, 40 assists and seven double plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.