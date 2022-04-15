The Millennium varsity softball team led throughout the game and piled on four runs in the final inning en route to a back-to-back 10-0 win – this time over the Elliot Christian Eagles in Lodi.
It was a second consecutive, momentum boosting victory for the Falcons in the Central California Athletic Alliance. Two wins that head coach Chris Moore would have expected his team to get prior, but extremely valuable moving forward nonetheless.
Sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez shined brightest for the Falcons with three runs, three hits and one RBI from the plate. Sophomore Melia Ritchie chipped in with two runs, one hit and a couple of RBI’s. Freshman Kaylee Carrillo went perfect at-bat hitting four for four with two RBI’s and two runs.
Sophomore Alicia Robinson also had a couple of RBI’s on two hits as well as one run. The remaining runs for the Falcons came from sophomore Alyssa Cordae and senior Annaliese Anaya-Morford.
Robinson pitched the whole game allowing just three hits, walking one batter and striking out seven.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
