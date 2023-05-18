The sizzling hot right hand of Summerville High pitcher Madison Cribbs proved to be an unsolvable problem for the Millennium High softball team as the Falcons fell at the hands of the Bears 4-2 in their CIF SJS Division 6 playoff semifinal clash on Thursday at home.

The No. 5 seeded Bears — based out of Tuolumne — came into Tracy and pulled off a very well executed upset over the No. 1 Falcons behind an extraordinary afternoon from Cribbs.

