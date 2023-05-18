The sizzling hot right hand of Summerville High pitcher Madison Cribbs proved to be an unsolvable problem for the Millennium High softball team as the Falcons fell at the hands of the Bears 4-2 in their CIF SJS Division 6 playoff semifinal clash on Thursday at home.
The No. 5 seeded Bears — based out of Tuolumne — came into Tracy and pulled off a very well executed upset over the No. 1 Falcons behind an extraordinary afternoon from Cribbs.
The visitors’ pitcher had the sixth most strikeouts (259) in the state during the regular season and she held the Falcs to just four hits and two unearned runs while walking three batters and striking out a whopping 20 to lead her team to a momentous victory. The Bears finished third in their league and will now get a chance to bring home the D6 championship.
Falcons head coach Christopher Moore revealed that he and a few of his players took a trip to watch Cribbs play in the previous round and were well aware of her strengths as well as weaknesses. However, on the day, the Summerville senior proved simply unplayable.
“(Cribbs) can throw, she is a good pitcher,” he told the Tracy Press afterwards. “But if we had (more) discipline, it could have been a different story. She can be inconsistent so I told the girls that if the pitches are coming high, lay off it. If they’re coming low, just let them go. And at the beginning of the game, when the spirits were high, they executed the game plan.
“But then they started feeling defeated. The girls were striking out and getting in their heads. From that point on, every time they went to bat, they were battling with themselves — not the pitcher. That’s what it came down to — our own errors.”
The hosts got off to the worst possible start at the top of the first inning. Getting into a hole of any depth when playing against a pitcher of Cribbs’ caliber is a recipe for disaster and the Falcons did just that when they allowed a two-run homer on the Bears’ second hit of the game.
Sophomore Hayden Faaborg got the start for the Falcons and she was forced to watch one of her pitches get drilled deep into left field by Summerville’s Audrey Gentry. The in-field home run also scored Cribbs who lead off the Bears lineup with a single.
Faaborg pitched the opening three innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out one. She was relieved by junior Melia Ritchie for the remaining four. Ritchie allowed three hits and two runs — one earned.
Down 2-0, though, the Falcons responded well. Rich in experience after reaching the championship game last season, they got a run on the board almost immediately through some sensational base running from junior Jocelyn Hernandez.
Hernandez had a promising start against Cribbs as she singled before stealing second and third. She went on to score on an overthrow error at third base to get the hosts right back into it. Hernandez got two of the hosts’ four hits on the Bears pitcher.
Unfortunately for the Falcons though, the hits were far and few on Cribbs’ watch and the Bears ace came up with extremely timely strikeouts every time the hosts got in good positions to tie the game up or take a lead.
After the first inning, the Falcons tightened up their defense and did not allow the visitors to score again until the fifth — but the offense was not able to pounce.
The hosts had ample opportunities to get one over the Bears before the visitors scored two unanswered runs at the top of the fifth inning to all but put the game on ice.
One of those chances came at the bottom of the second when Ritchie singled on a bunt and stole second and third on a couple of wild pitches before getting caught trying to steal home. Hernandez then had a similar opportunity at the bottom of the third. She zoomed around the bases to get to third but only for Cribbs to strike out the next three at-bats for a crucial hold.
The Falcons seemed to have their souls snatched from them at the bottom of the fourth when Cribbs struck out the side to maintain the Bears momentum before her offense scored another couple.
Both of Summerville’s runs at the top of the fifth were down to some calamitous errors from the hosts. Moore recognized that his team was well in the game. This was one of those that was going to go right down to the wire — unless someone made a mistake. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they were the first to bend.
Knowing just how experienced his team is and how intentionally tough their pre-season was, Moore did sound a little disappointed at his team not giving themselves a chance to at least get outplayed. They succumbed due to self-inflicted injuries.
“We played a lot of tough games this season to prepare us for the playoffs,” Moore said. “We played the likes of Manteca, Central Catholic. And with the exception of Central Catholic (L 8-0), we were one run away from these top teams from higher divisions. And every game that we lost was due to our own errors.
“This game right here, that (fifth) inning, I told the girls that they weren’t calling the balls — assuming that someone else will get it — that was two runs. You take that inning away, we tied it up, we’re in extra innings right now. In the end, we could have lost either way but we could have lost not due to our own mistakes.”
As mentioned by Moore, miscommunication amongst the Falcs’ infielders turned a couple of soft connections from Grace Sanders and Kelsey Norton into base hits for the Bears to start that inning.
More errors then piled on, allowing Cora Lee Oliva to reach at first and advance to second on the same error — moving Sanders and Norton along. The duo ended up scoring on a couple of overthrows at second and third base. They were little mistakes by the hosts — but those usually prove to be very costly at this level, this deep into the post-season.
Moore was understandably down in the moment with a return to the championship game within his team’s reach. However, knowing that he is working with a young group, he feels as though the best is yet to come from these Falcons.
“Overall, I’m proud,” he said. “We got in stride the last five games. We took out the top two teams in our league to jump up to the No. 2 seed and then to No. 1. Everything was playing out the way we wanted it to.
“It’s a little disheartening the way it ended but now we have something to build on with the same core of girls returning. Hopefully they’re hungry and realize that they have what it takes to get there.”
The hosts made it 4-2 at the bottom of the sixth when sophomore Kaylee Carrillo got a base hit off a bunt to the pitcher. Cribbs made a rare error on a big overthrow to first, prompting Carrillo and junior Alicia Robinson — who was walked earlier — to turn on the jets. The duo made their way around with Robinson scoring and Carrillo stopping on third.
However, with two outs, Cribbs struck out the next batter to get the Falcs off the field. The hosts then gave themselves one more chance with a 1-2-3 hold at the top of the seventh, but Cribbs came back out in closing mode and struck out the side for the win at the bottom — taking her tally to 20.
Summerville will face No. 2 Riverbank in the championship game at Cosumnes River College on Saturday afternoon.
