Mountain House 23, Davis 10
The Mustangs had eight-run rallies in both the second and fourth innings on their way to a 23-10 win on Wednesday at Davis High in Modesto. The Mountain House team’s batting leaders included sophomore Kaiya Simmons, who batted in six runs while going three-for-five at the plate, including a double. Sophomore Avery Pickering had three hits and drove in two runs, and McKenna Behling had two hits and batted in two runs.
Starting pitcher Brooke Carpenter allowed eight hits and 10 runs, including six earned runs, over three innings, and senior Alejandra Emerson finished the game, allowing no hits or runs over two innings.
Kimball 13, Millennium 3
The Jaguars opened with a six-run rally in the bottom of the first inning against visiting Millennium High on Tuesday. Senior Arianna Retuta went three-for-four for the Jaguars including two triples, and sophomore Sophia Coronado also went three-for-four with an RBI. Junior Mackenzie Sorenson batted in three runs and senior Cheli Navarette drove in two. Freshmen Olivia Rinker and Bianca Quintero each had two hits and an RBI.
Freshman Cassandra Duke gave up three hits over six shutout innings and she struck out five batters.
Statistics for the Millennium team were not available.
Mountain House 5, Beyer 4
The Mustangs won their home game on Monday with back-to-back home runs from sophomore Kaiya Simmons and senior Alejandra Emerson in the bottom for an eighth inning walk-off. Emerson also tripled and totaled 2 RBIs, and Simmons also singled, as did sophomore McKenna Behling. Sophomore pitcher Brooke Carpenter went all eight innings and allowed four hits and four runs, including two earned runs, and she struck out five batters.
Kimball 5, Hughson 3
Senior Leah Richardson led the Kimball batters in the Jaguars’ 5-3 win in extra innings on Saturday at Hughson High. She went three-for-four, including a triple, a double and three RBIs. Freshman Olivia Rinker also had three hits and batted in a run, senior Arianna Retuta had two base hits and senior Cheli Navarette doubled. Freshman Allie Vincent pitched eight innings, allowing five hits and three runs, including two earned run.
Dublin 14, Mountain House 2
The Dublin Gaels had a seven-run rally in the third inning on their way to a 14-2 win over the Mustangs on Saturday at Mountain House High. Sophomores Skylar Jordan and Isabella Leto drove in the Mustangs’ runs, and seniors Liana Trinh and Alejandra Emerson and sophomore Kaiya Simmons all had hits. Emerson pitched five innings and allowed 14 hits and 14 runs, only two of them earned.
Escalon 5, Kimball 2
The Escalon Cougars scored first and extended their lead in the fourth inning to get the 5-2 win on Friday in Escalon.
Kimball senior Cheli Navarette homered and drove in both of the Jaguars’ runs, and senior Arianna Retuta, sophomore Sophia Coronado and freshmen Olivia Rinker and Bianca Quintero all had base hits as well. Freshman pitcher Allie Vincent gave up 10 hits and five runs over six innings.
Tracy 6, West 2
Tracy High’s softball team scored in the early innings and held the lead for the entire game, taking the 6-2 win at West High on April 15.
Junior Lexy Melo went four-for-four and drove in a run, Danica Larwill had three base hits, senior Jayden Estabrook had two hits, and seniors Maddie McElley and Ashley Sansoni batted in runs.
Tracy junior pitcher Hannah Schaller struck out 10 batters and allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings.
Mountain House 15, Franklin 13
The Mountain House Mustangs and Franklin Yellowjackets combined for 34 base hits in their April 13 matchup at Franklin High in Stockton. Franklin held an 11-9 lead after three innings, and the Mustangs rallied for six runs in the top of the sixth to take control of the game and finish with the 15-13 win.
Senior Liana Trinh led the Mustang batters with four base hits and four RBIs. Junior Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass doubled twice and drove in two runs, senior Emma Fry doubled and drove in two runs, senior Alejandra Emerson doubled, singled twice and batted in two runs, and sophomores Kaiya Simmons, Isabella Leto and McKenna Behling and freshman Marissa Donohoue also batted in runs.
Sophomore starting pitcher Brooke Carpenter allowed 12 hits, 11 runs and she struck out eight batters over four innings, and Emerson pitched three innings and allowed four hits and two runs while striking out four batters.
