The Tracy High softball team continued their red hot form on Day 1 of the Annual NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic, taking down the Escalon High Cougars and Inderkum High Tigers on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Platinum Bracket.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 4-1 TCAL) put on an offensive spectacle in the opening game of the morning session, putting 17 runs past the Cougars in a 17-7 win at Tracy Sports Complex.
The ‘Dogs recorded 13 hits for 13 RBIs to advance to the second round of the winners bracket in the afternoon. The TCAL leaders were led by senior Ava Mendoza who went 2-2 for four RBIs and two runs. Senior Alyssa Donovan chipped in with three RBIs and one run on two hits.
Tracy closed the game out inside four innings. They were up 10-2 after two and never really let the Cougars get close despite Escalon putting up five runs over the last two innings.
Junior Madison Pribble held the mound for the ‘Dogs. She pitched for all four innings and allowed eight hits, five earned runs and three walks with one strikeout.
Junior Emma Golden put up three runs for Tracy and went 3-4 with a double at the plate. Sophomore Melanie Yanke had two RBIs. Senior Liana Wright scored two runs. Senior Malissa George went 2-4 for one RBI and four runs.
The ‘Dogs advanced and faced the Tigers in round two, shutting them out with sophomore standout Elisa Galli dealing on the mound.
Galli pitched for all six innings and allowed just two hits and one walk. She recorded 10 strikeouts in a strong defensive showing.
The game was a tight one. The two teams were evenly matched and the scoreboard read 0-0 after four innings.
With the defense on lock, the Bulldogs broke the deadlock at the top of the fifth inning when Donovan singled on a ground ball to the pitcher to score Golden. Sophomore Leilani Benson – who went 2-3 against the Tigers – made it 2-0 when she singled on a hard ground ball to center to score George.
Tracy all but iced the game at the top of the sixth inning when George was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Senior Arianna Coelho scored as a result, advancing Yanke to second base and freshman Emalee Cargill to third.
The ‘Dogs would not score again and they didn’t need to. The two strong wins punched their ticket to the final four of the Platinum Bracket where they will face fellow red hot crosstown rivals in Kimball High (9-2, 2-1 VOL) on Friday at 11 a.m.
