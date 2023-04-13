The Tracy High softball team continued their red hot form on Day 1 of the Annual NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic, taking down the Escalon High Cougars and Inderkum High Tigers on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Platinum Bracket.

The Bulldogs (7-4, 4-1 TCAL) put on an offensive spectacle in the opening game of the morning session, putting 17 runs past the Cougars in a 17-7 win at Tracy Sports Complex.

