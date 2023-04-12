Down 6-5 and coming off a huge defensive stand – orchestrated by sophomore Elisa Galli on the mound at the top of the seventh – the Tracy High softball team had their fate in their own bats heading into the bottom of the inning against the Lincoln High Trojans.
The Bulldogs had 15 total hits as a team over the course of the game, filling head coach Paulette Keeney and the rest of the home dugout with some confidence that the upcoming at-bats, set to be led off by sophomore Reanna Zuniga, would be able to get the base hits required to eventually win 7-6.
Zuniga, however, was one of just two ‘Dogs not to record a hit – in three plate appearances – on the day. The other was senior Gracie Arellano who acted as a courtesy runner.
With emotions running high and Tracy’s three-game TCAL win streak on the line, Zuniga showed poise beyond her varsity experience to win a duel against Trojans senior relief pitcher Daniella Hunter. Zuniga took a strike swinging on the very first pitch before Hunter threw four straight balls to walk the sophomore. Advantage Bulldogs.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of these girls,” Keeney told the Tracy Press. “They have an uncontrollable desire to win which has shown by their amazing defense and explosive offense.”
Galli – who pitched for all seven innings allowing 13 hits, six runs, two earned, and one walk to go along with eight strikeouts – was up next.
The fellow second year player has had an outstanding campaign for the ‘Dogs thus far, bringing Keeney’s team some much needed stability and solidity on the mound. Galli had the Trojans on two outs but with two runners on bases at the top of the seventh before she delivered an enormous strikeout on Clare Carignan to hold.
And despite her pitch count being well over the 100 mark for the day, Galli had one more big play in her as she sacrificed on a bunt and reached on an error by the catcher to snatch first base. She then advanced to second on the same error, with Zuniga making her way to third.
On the slide, Zuniga was called out by the base umpire. However, after conferring with the home plate ump, the decision was overturned, and Zuniga was safe. What a turn of events. Everything was suddenly falling into place for the ‘Dogs. Zero outs and the winning runs on second and third.
Keeney was full of praise for her sophomore duo looking back on those plays. She said: “Elisa (Galli) has been solid on the mound. She came through in the seventh inning and then showed her versatility by putting down a perfectly placed bunt at the plate. Reanna (Zuniga) had a lead off walk and her savvy running put her in position to score as well.”
The situation was perfect for Tracy. On the other end, however, the worst-case scenario was coming to life for the visitors as senior Arianna Coelho – 2-3 with two RBIs on the day – stepped up to the plate.
Arellano quickly swapped places with Galli on second base before Coelho got to work. First pitch: Ball. Second pitch: Strike swinging. Third pitch: Bang. Coelho doubles on a fly ball to center field, scoring Zuniga and Arellano for the walk off win.
The home dugout swarmed the field. Keeney flung her helmet in the air. Euphoria took over. Tracy (4-1) won their fourth straight to take sole possession of first place in TCAL after St. Mary’s (now 3-1) suffered defeat, 9-8, at Lodi – also on Tuesday.
After a challenging preseason, the ‘Dogs are reaching the heights Keeney hoped that schedule would help them reach. Wiser in experience in tough, losing moments, this young team is now mapping out their way towards success one third of the way into league play.
“As long as we play together and support one another, I believe we will go far,” Keeney added. “How far we go is totally up to the girls. They have the confidence needed to be successful. I look forward to every game we play.”
Freshman Emalee Cargill headlined the great batting outing for the ‘Dogs, going 3-3 with one run on the day. Senior Ava Mendoza went 2-4 with two runs. Senior Malissa George went 3-4, as did Coelho – to go along with four RBIs.
Sophomore Leilani Benson went 2-4 and got the only other RBI of the game for Tracy when she singled on a ground ball to center to score junior Emma Golden to make it 5-3 Lincoln at the bottom of the fourth inning, keeping Tracy in the game. Cargill scored on an error earlier in the inning.
Crucially, the hosts held Lincoln scoreless over the last two innings after giving up six runs in the previous five. Down 3-1 after two and 5-1 after three, the ‘Dogs never stopped fighting.
Lincoln scored their last run at the top of the fifth to make it 6-3 before Tracy clawed two back at the bottom courtesy of Mendoza pouncing on an error by the visitors catcher after a Galli single. Coelho made it a one run game at 6-5 when she singled on a line drive to score Arellano.
