ths softball champs

Tracy High softball team after winning the Annual NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic Platinum Bracket Friday at the Tracy Sports Complex.

 Arion Armeniakos/Tracy Press

"Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships” is a famous old saying that continues to stand the test of time — no matter what sport.

Coined by the legendary late Paul Bryant — best known for his role as the head coach of the University of Alabama football team — his words rang true once again when the Tracy High softball team took down the Central Catholic High Raiders 2-0 to win the 2023 NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic Platinum Bracket on Friday afternoon at the Tracy Sports Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.