"Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships” is a famous old saying that continues to stand the test of time — no matter what sport.
Coined by the legendary late Paul Bryant — best known for his role as the head coach of the University of Alabama football team — his words rang true once again when the Tracy High softball team took down the Central Catholic High Raiders 2-0 to win the 2023 NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic Platinum Bracket on Friday afternoon at the Tracy Sports Complex.
An impressive win for the Bulldogs (9-4, 4-1 TCAL) made even flashier by the fact that it was a shutout against a strong hitting Raiders (14-2, 2-0 VOL) team.
Head coach Paulette Keeney deployed a pitching duo — junior Madison Pribble to start, later relieved by sophomore Elisa Galli — which held the VOL leaders to seven hits. And even still, the Raiders were dangerous and connected on several deep shots. But the ‘Dogs defense was in complete unison as they came up with clutch defensive play after clutch defensive play.
“(Both pitchers) did an amazing job,” Keeney told the Tracy Press after the game. “I was just trying to throw the (Raiders) off a little bit by putting two different pitchers with two different speeds in there. I didn’t want to put the whole game on just one of them. I thought that combining them was key to winning this ball game. They both came through and pitched their hearts out.”
Pribble held down the fort in the opening two innings, allowing just three hits. Galli took over to start the third and allowed four hits and one walk to go along with four strikeouts.
Out of all the great work put in by the Bulldogs bullpen and the infielders, no moment was bigger than the enormous defensive stand Tracy pulled off at the bottom of the fourth inning, up 2-0.
Wounded by some great Bulldog offense at the top of the third — where the champions scored both of their runs — Central Catholic responded with ill intentions. They pounced on a couple of errors, and some uncharacteristically soft pitches from Galli to start the inning, by loading up the bases with just one out.
The mood at TSC changed quickly. You could cut the tension with a butter knife. It was easily sensed that what was unfolding in front of the gathered crowd would likely be the defining moment of this overall tight game.
Neither team gave the other much. Tracy connected with just four total hits. Raiders’ Randi Roelling dealt heat from the mound and ended the game with 10 strikeouts.
However, it was Galli and the ‘Dogs defense that stood the tallest. The sophomore showed her class with an enormous strikeout on the very next at-bat to put some pressure back onto the Raiders. With two outs, they needed to leave the inning with something. But they couldn’t.
Next at the plate, Raiders’ Amaya Gustavis popped a crisp hit into right center only for it to be snagged out of the air by freshman Emalee Cargill to get the Central Catholic offense off the field.
As it turned out, that was the game winning stand. How the Bulldogs were able to recover and not give up a run from that position is nothing short of spectacular. They had just taken the Raiders’ best shot and came out unscathed. They could smell the gold.
“The defense did what they needed to do,” Keeney said. “They just maintained their cool. They relaxed and didn’t doubt themselves. The confidence this team has gets them through those times when they need it.”
The Bulldogs did their offensive damage in the third inning. Galli set the tone for the rest of the batting line up as she singled on a fly ball into right center for the team’s first hit of the game.
The impressive Cargill then took to the plate and slugged out a phenomenal at-bat against Roelling, drawing 10 pitches out of the Raiders’ senior before blasting a single up the middle to keep the order moving.
Her players’ willingness to battle during their at-bats is one of the things that impresses Keeney the most about her team every game. She loves the effort. She enjoys seeing the opposing pitcher have to work to get off the field. Tracy executed that to perfection against the Raiders.
By the end of the third inning, Roelling’s pitch count had hit 60. At the end of the game, it was at 116. Galli’s and Pribble’s combined pitch count was 79. That further emphasized the work put in by the ‘Dogs offense. They earned every base out of those two runs.
“When I was in that box, all I kept telling myself is that I want this pitch, I want this pitch,” Cargill said of her mindset when facing Roelling. “This entire game, I wasn’t thinking hopefully or maybe, I knew I was going to get hits.
“I knew she was going to give me a good pitch. She was walking some batters (4) but I knew she wasn’t going to walk me and I made sure I got a good hit out of it.”
The Bulldogs made it 1-0 through sophomore Leilani Benson when she singled to the Raiders’ third baseman before winning the race to first — allowing Cargill to dart home from second on the throw.
In a game of such fine margins, the first run was crucial. Tracy breaking the deadlock and drawing first blood was priceless. It was huge for their confidence, especially knowing that they can lean on their sizzling hot defense.
The ‘Dogs doubled their lead moments later as Benson stole second base while senior Malissa George was dragging Roelling through another lengthy battle at the plate.
George ended up winning the duel — as Roelling’s pitches continued to lose venom and accuracy — as she fired a fly ball into center field to score Benson. And though the Raiders ace was able to hold the ‘Dogs scoreless for the remainder of the game, the damage was done.
George later sounded off on the importance of this win at this point of the season and the manner in which the Bulldogs did it as they are joined by St. Mary’s (4-1) atop of the TCAL standings five games in.
“A win feels good in general but a shutout feels even better,” she said. “We played together when we needed to play together and we made plays when we needed to make plays. From here, we’re just chugging. One game at a time, one win at a time, one pitch at a time. Looking forward, we’re just playing together and having fun.”
The rest of the game went by relatively quickly. The Bulldogs had one more chance to add a run on the board at the top of the sixth inning when Roelling walked senior Alyssa Donovan.
Donovan was promptly replaced by senior Gracie Arellano as a courtesy runner. Arellano then stole second but Roelling popped up with back-to-back strikeouts to give her team one last chance at a comeback at the bottom of the inning.
Defending for the championship, the Bulldogs showed off their winning mentality and cohesiveness with one more hold. After a tough pre-season (1-3), they have now won eight straight in all competitions.
A good team is defined not by how they start but how they finish. The Bulldogs are en route to building something special if they continue doing what they’re doing. With two outs and a runner on second base, Galli dropped the curtain on the game with an ice-cold strikeout — setting the table for a very bright future and rest of the season.
