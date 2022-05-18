Tracy cruises into playoff second round
The first round California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 1 varsity softball playoff game between the Tracy Bulldogs and the River City Raiders on Tuesday was still hanging in the balance at 3-0 when Ava Mendoza’s two-RBI double wreaked havoc in the visitors outfield.
Despite being in control and eventually winning 6-0 at the Tracy Sports Complex, the No. 5 seeded Bulldogs had to be wary of their opponents until the very last pitch. Although down 3-0, the Raiders battled hard against the dominant Tracy pitcher senior Hannah Schaller.
The visitors came close and at one point looked like they may just get their feet back into the game after getting runners on bases with some successful bunts. But Schaller and the Bulldogs defense managed to keep the Raiders at bay.
“Our defense was solid, and Hannah (Schaller) pitched a phenomenal game,” head coach Paulette Keeney told the Tracy Prass in the aftermath. “We had one inning where River City dropped down a bunt to get things started, but our heads-up defense shut them down.”
On the other end, Mendoza put the game to bed at the bottom of the fifth inning. One for two at-bat at the time, the Tracy junior made a sweet connection with a River City pitch to send the ball into left field and bring home senior Katelyn Bridgeman and junior Malissa George.
And that was not the end. With two Bulldogs already home, the visitors played hot potato with the ball, allowing Mendoza to show great awareness and advance to third before ultimately completing an in-the-park home run.
With the scoreboard reading 6-0 and the local crowd on their feet and in fine voice, the visitors getting back into this one bordered on impossible. The Bulldogs played an excellent defensive game led by the outstanding Schaller. The pitcher dealt heat all game on the mound and a lone Raiders hit allowed late on put a small blemish on an otherwise perfect performance. Schaller struck out 13 batters in the shutout.
Earlier, Tracy set the tone in the opening inning when Bridgeman fired a two-RBI single line drive to score fellow seniors Vanessa Lang and Kesaia Faasisila. The sixth run of the game was batted in by a George single. Senior Janelle Bergmann scored on the play.
The Bulldogs had a turbulent end to the regular season where they lost four of their last six games. A dominant shutout to start the postseason should do a world of good for the team’s confidence heading into the next round on Thursday against Rocklin High in Rocklin. Keeney was delighted to see her players fight for each other once again.
“We had a few bumps towards the end of the season, a couple of tough losses, but actually, I feel like we have just grown stronger, and the losses brought us closer as a team,” Keeney explained. “Every team has growing pains during the season, us included. We figured out how to work through them, bounce back and support one another again. We were not doing that towards the end of the season, but now we are.”
Millennium crushes Delta Charter in postseason opener
The Millennium varsity softball team outmatched the Delta Charter Dragons in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 6 playoff first round on Tuesday in Tracy. The Falcons won 18-0 with eight of the runs coming in the first inning.
Seeded at No. 2, the Falcons came into the postseason full of confidence. Lauded as the best hitting team in the Central California Athletic Alliance by the Elliot Christian head coach last week, the hosts dominated on offense and inflicted the mercy rule on their opponents in five innings.
In theory, the contest was all but over inside the first. After a quick four-and-out from sophomore Melia Ritchie on the mound, the Falcons got to work and were far out of reach by the time the Dragons came back to the plate.
The first score of the game came courtesy of Jocelyn Hernandez as the sneaky sophomore stole home to put the hosts on the board. Senior Annaliese Anaya-Morford singled to bat in sophomores Alicia Robinson and Mia Hernandez shortly after to make it 3-0.
In-form Ritchie ended the first inning by allowing Hernandez to score on a bunt. After a spectacular three home run game last week, Ritchie followed it up with two runs, three hits and two RBIs to kick off the postseason on offense. On the mound, Ritchie allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out eight batters enroute to the shutout.
The highlight play of the game came at the bottom of the fourth. The Falcons put a total of six runs on the board in the inning, but a two-RBI home run from freshman Kaylee Carrillo at 16-0 put the cherry on top of the cake. Carrillo hit a powerful line drive into center-field with Robinson on base to set the final score at 18-0.
Ritchie came back out at the top of the fifth and put together a three and out to send the Falcons soaring into the second round with another home game awaiting.
Elsewhere on offense, the second of Millennium’s two seniors, Crystal Conner, had an outstanding game with three runs, three hits and two runs batted in.
The Falcons now host Argonaut High of Jackson at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Learning Center in the semifinals.
Kimball suffers playoffs walk off heartbreak
In any sport, games between the No. 8 and 9 seeds typically prove to be very evenly matched. The Kimball softball team’s visit to Los Banos was no different as the Jags suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 walk-off defeat in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 3 playoff first round on Tuesday.
It all started off so well for head coach Justin Bigler’s team. A very young team – with just one senior on the roster – the Jaguars battled admirably to secure a playoff spot in the Valley Oak League. After doing so, they got off to an excellent start against the Tigers.
The Jags scored on an error in just the second play of the game. Junior Sophia Coronado hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Los Banos second baseman, allowing freshman Kaeliana DePerio to dash in for the score. The visitors drew first blood.
Despite putting a run on the board quickly, the Jags could not pile on the pressure. As a matter of fact, both teams played excellent defense. Errors were very hard to come by. The next score of the game happened at the bottom of the fifth, after three razor close innings.
With both pitchers dealing confidently, Los Banos managed to connect with one of freshman Alexa Contreras' throws as Tigers junior Hailee Moore singled on a line drive, allowing sophomore Isabel Orozco to score on the throw. The Jags were just not quick enough.
Heading into the seventh and final inning of regulation, the game was tied at 1-1 and the Jags would bat first. Allowing only five hits on the day, senior Paige Smith took care of business for the Tigers and shutout the visitors, leaving a potential home walk off on the table.
Back on defense, the Jags defended well and already had two outs before the worst-case scenario happened. Instead of extra innings, Moore connected with another Contreras pitch – this time on a line drive double – allowing sophomore Moxie Barton to score on the throw – again – to end the game and send Kimball home.
Playoff heartbreak ensued. A walk off defeat is the worst of its kind – a situation in which you are helpless and cannot respond. But after an up and down regular season and tons of character and grit showed, it may prove to be a valuable lesson for the young Jags moving forward.
