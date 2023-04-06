Their best offensive showing since the season opening 9-6 win at Liberty High saw the Tracy High softball team pick up their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) victory of the season when they defeated the Lodi High Flames 5-2 on Tuesday at Tracy Sports Complex.

Kicking the spring off with four losses out of their first five games, the Bulldogs needed a minute to find their groove with head coach Paulette Keeney working with a rather youthful roster and against horrible weather conditions.

