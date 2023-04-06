Their best offensive showing since the season opening 9-6 win at Liberty High saw the Tracy High softball team pick up their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) victory of the season when they defeated the Lodi High Flames 5-2 on Tuesday at Tracy Sports Complex.
Kicking the spring off with four losses out of their first five games, the Bulldogs needed a minute to find their groove with head coach Paulette Keeney working with a rather youthful roster and against horrible weather conditions.
Tracy batted well and defended even better against the Flames en route to their premiere league win, leaving Keeney with plenty of positives to take with her moving forward. It was arguably the ‘Dogs’ most complete performance of the young season.
“It was nice to see the team come together and put some runs on the board,” Keeney told the Tracy Press. “We have been struggling on offense lately and just needed to get some confidence back. We have now made a vow as a team to work hard, stay focused and have fun. But most importantly, we must communicate with one another in order to maintain that.”
The ‘Dogs didn’t get off to the best of starts on Tuesday as Lodi took an early lead at the top of the first inning when Kiki Mazza scored on an error to make it 1-0 Flames.
However, other than that one lapse, the hosts’ defense looked promising with sophomore Elisa Galli throwing heat from the mound. Having given up 43 runs heading into this game, Galli orchestrated the Bulldogs to hold the Flames to just two runs and eight hits. The second-year player struck out four batters.
Tracy refused to get into their heads about going behind and responded right back at the bottom of the first when senior Alyssa Donovan singled into center to score sophomore Leilani Benson.
Lodi managed to hold firm for the rest of the inning but a good hitting start was enough for the hosts to heat up. Donovan went 2-3 at-bat for two RBIs on the day. Freshman Emalee Cargill also went 2-3 for one RBI.
Tracy took the lead at the bottom of the second after Galli got the visitors off the field in four moments earlier. Sophomore Reanna Zuniga produced some great work to get around the bases before being brought home by Cargill on a ground out to make it 2-1.
Galli conducted another 4-and-out at the top of the third and even an error at the top of the fifth — which resulted in Lodi equalizing — did not dampen the mood in the hosts’ dugout.
All tied up, the ‘Dogs put on a show in an all action bottom of the fifth and it all started when senior Malissa George grounded out to score Cargill. The momentum continued shifting towards the home team when Donovan doubled into left field to score Benson to make it 4-2.
Benson went 2-4 at-bat on the day and had a glorious double earlier in the inning which landed just inside the foul line to move some ‘Dogs around the bases. Tracy put the nail into the Flames’ hopes when Galli singled into center to score sophomore Melanie Yanke from second base.
With the hosts on a roll, that stretch proved to be decisive. The defense was able to finish off the job — shutting out the visitors for the remainder of the game.
Feeling very optimistic about moving forward with her team after that solid showing, Keeney’s side followed Tuesday’s performance up with a 12-0 hammering of Tokay High the following day, also at home.
Improving to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in TCAL, the Bulldogs were led by Donovan and Benson who both went 2-3 at-bat for a couple of RBIs apiece. Yanke pitched for five innings allowing just two hits and recording four strikeouts. Tracy scored 11 runs in the second inning.
