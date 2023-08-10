Tracy High junior pitcher Elisa Galli enjoyed a terrific spring campaign as the ace of the Bulldogs’ varsity softball team – leading the program to its first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship since 2019.
Still a sophomore at the time, Galli had a 9-3 personal record on the mound as the ‘Dogs (12-3) beat out St. Mary’s to the league with a season series tiebreaker. Galli had an earned run average of 2.56 and a total of 94 strikeouts (5.5 per game) in 17 appearances.
However, having now announced herself as one of the budding stars of the local softball scene, Galli’s rise did not stop there.
Linking up with her travel team, Sorcerer Gann 16U, over the summer, the Bulldogs’ leader and her teammates ventured south of the state and came back with a Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) National Championship last week.
Sorcerer went 11-1 over the course of the tournament at the end of July. They defeated Select Fastpitch (Kansas) 6-3 in the championship game on July 29 in Irvine to become the first team from California to win the title since 2009.
Galli played a big role in Sorcerer’s success and spoke of her early career achievements with immense pride when asked to reflect on this summer and the past season as a whole.
“I am blessed to have this opportunity (to play at a high level),” she told the Tracy Press. “I understand that it took a lot of hard work to get here and there is still a lot of room for improvement. I’m excited for the challenges going forward and being able to compete with and against such great athletes.”
Galli revealed that one of her main sources of motivation is the desire to earn an opportunity to play at the next level once her high school career is in the books. With the championship game of the PGF tournament being televised nationally, she passed the first test of what it would take to thrive in the collegiate world with flying colors.
Also accomplished at-bat, Galli provided Sorcerer with one of the key offense moments of the grand finale when she drove in a run with a two-out double – giving her team a 3-2 lead – in the 6th inning.
That proved to be the turning point of the game as Sorcerer later went on to extend their advantage to 5-2 and would never relinquish it.
Having now soaked it all in, Galli went into more detail about her preparation and how it felt to play with professional camera crews circling the diamond.
“When we were preparing for the (championship) game, you could tell there was a nervous energy,” she said. “It felt so unreal. But once we hit the field and broke from our huddle, we knew it was game time.”
Galli also explained how the tight knit bond that Sorcerer players have built with each other helped to get them over the line.
“My very first practice with them, our bond was instant,” she said. “This amazing group of girls was deeply committed to success, and we have an amazing bond based on trust and respect for each other on and off the field.
“As we were going through our warmups, I knew I had to have trust and faith in all our hard work. All the long practices, the hot days, the coaches pushing us to get better. It had prepared us for this moment.”
The standout moment of the tournament for Galli herself was in the early stages of the competition when Sorcerer edged out D1 Vision National (Louisiana) in a 2-1 win on July 25.
Sorcerer coaching staff turned to Galli to take to the mound in the 5th inning. She delivered everything that was expected of her and more as she pitched for three innings and struck out five batters to all but close out the game. She had a 1.2 ERA during the tournament.
“I was extremely pleased with my performances (throughout the tournament). The championship game was very exciting, and I was able to contribute both offensively and defensively,” Galli added.
Sorcerer – based out of Pleasanton – were able to accomplish the really special feat while featuring a number of players from the Sac-Joaquin Section (SJS). Stars from schools such as Lincoln, East Union, Central Catholic and St. Mary’s were also part of the setup. Sorcerer was the only California team to make it past the quarter finals.
