elisa galli national champs

Sorcerer-Gann pitching trio of Elisa Galli (left), Ripon's Kharime Caratachea (center), and Oakdale's Jaelyn Lee (right) after winning the PGF National Championship in Irvine on July 29. 

 Courtesy of Elisa Galli

Tracy High junior pitcher Elisa Galli enjoyed a terrific spring campaign as the ace of the Bulldogs’ varsity softball team – leading the program to its first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship since 2019.

Still a sophomore at the time, Galli had a 9-3 personal record on the mound as the ‘Dogs (12-3) beat out St. Mary’s to the league with a season series tiebreaker. Galli had an earned run average of 2.56 and a total of 94 strikeouts (5.5 per game) in 17 appearances.

