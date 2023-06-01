Winning their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship since 2019 saw the Tracy High softball team clean up the All-TCAL individual honors with a total of eight players being recognized for their efforts.
Senior Malissa George was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after turning in a tremendous individual campaign for the 12-3 ‘Dogs.
George filled up the stat sheet on every play she made. She led TCAL in on-base percentage with .570 and was second in slugging percentage with .867. She was third in the league in batting average (.494) and RBIs with 25 – leading the team.
George also led the Bulldogs in hits with 41 and was second in runs with 31 – good for second in TCAL. She was a prolific offensive weapon that also chipped in on the other side of the ball with 43 putouts and 58 assists at shortstop.
The Sacramento State commit bowed out in style, also leading the team in triples with 7 and doubles with 11. She was struck out just five times all season.
Headlining three All-TCAL First Team selections was standout freshman Emalee Cargill. The debutant took to high school ball like a duck to water and led TCAL in runs with 33. She was third in the league in stolen bases with 12, also a team best.
Cargill announced her presence at this level of competition with consistently menacing performances in the batter’s box. She had a batting average of .425 and an on base percentage of .478, both third on the team. She was also third on the team in hits with 34, knocking in 16 RBIs. She was second on the team in triples with 4.
Playing at second base, Cargill also had an impact on defense with a fielding percentage of .962, second on the team. She notched up 53 putouts and 23 assists to go along with seven double plays to lead the team.
Sophomore ace Elisa Galli became a stalwart on the mound over the course of the season, earning her All-TCAL first team selection with 94 strikeouts over 106 innings pitched, good for third in TCAL.
Galli was also second in TCAL in wins with 9 in 17 appearances. Her earned run average of 2.56 was the third best in the league.
Menlo College commit, senior Alyssa Donovan was the third All-TCAL First Team selection thanks to her pivotal contributions on both ends of the ball and as a catcher. Donovan led the team in putouts with 141 to go along with six assists and five double plays. She had a fielding percentage of .987, second best in TCAL.
On offense, Donovan was second on the team in hits with 39 and in batting average (.459) and on base percentage (.510). She was also in a three-way tie for second in RBIs with 22. She was only struck out six times all season.
Senior Arianna Coelho saw out her final high school campaign with an All-TCAL Second Team selection after leading the team in home runs with 3. She was second on the team with 114 putouts on defense to go along with eight assists and six double plays.
Heavy hitting at the plate, Coelho was third on the team in doubles with 5 and second in RBIs with 22.
Sophomore Leilani Benson also earned an All-League 2nd Team selection after knocking in 12 RBIs on 29 hits. She was third on the team in runs with 24 and stolen bases with 9. She was joined by fellow second-year player Reanna Zuniga. The center fielder knocked in six RBIs on 18 hits, including one homer. She scored 12 runs and was fourth on the team in stolen bases with 7.
Junior Emma Golden rounded out the fantastic season for the ‘Dogs by securing an All-TCAL honorable mention. Golden was second on the team in doubles with 7 and third in triples with 2. She knocked in 9 RBIs on 17 hits and scored 16 runs.
Millennium's Hernandez best in CCAA
Millennium High junior Jocelyn Hernandez was named Central California Athletic Alliance’s (CCAA) Most Valuable Player after helping the Falcons’ softball team to second place in the league with a 6-2 record this spring.
Hernandez earned the honor after leading the CCAA in stolen bases with 26 – 9th in the section. She also led the league in runs with 30 and was 3rd in batting average with .530.
Hernandez was a massive weapon for the Falcons all year, leading the team in hits with 35. She was also third on the team with a .967 fielding percentage on defense.
Junior Mia Hernandez received the CCAA Batter of the Year award after leading the league in home runs with three. She also batted in 14 runners on 22 hits – both second on the team – and had an on base percentage of .493.
Junior Alicia Robinson made the All-League First Team after knocking in 11 RBIs and scoring 14 runs. She had two homers and an impressive slugging percentage of .581.
A couple of Falcons also made the All-CCAA Second Team. Junior Melia Ritchie got the nod after striking out 83 batters over 87.1 innings pitched on the mound. She had a 3.29 earned run average in 15 appearances.
Sophomore Nora Coutts was selected after finishing joint second in the league in stolen bases with 7. She knocked in 8 RBIs on 15 hits and scored 10 runs.
Sophomore Kaylee Carrillo received an All-CCAA honorable mention. She tied Coutts for second place in the league in stolen bases with 7 and was third on the team in hits with 20. She led the team in RBIs with 16.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.