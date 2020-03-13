Tracy 8, American 2
Tracy High’s batters knocked out 11 hits on Thursday in their 8-2 win over American High of Fremont in the Queen of the Mountain tournament in Fremont. Junior Ashley Sansoni and senior Bella Pahulu both homered and they drove in three runs each. Junior Danica Larwill had two hits and an RBI and junior Maddie McElley also drove in a run.
Kaela Jones gave up six hits and one run while striking out four over four innings, and sophomore Hannah Schaller pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five.
