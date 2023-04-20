The Tracy High softball team continued their red hot form when they put a mauling on the St. Mary’s High Rams and the Tokay High Tigers earlier in the week to take sole possession of first place in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) standings. 

On literal and proverbial fire, the Bulldogs extended their win streak in all competitions to 10 and improved their league record to 6-1 when they scored a combined 26 runs over the two games to take control of the driver’s seat in TCAL. They gave up just four runs. 

