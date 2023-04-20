The Tracy High softball team continued their red hot form when they put a mauling on the St. Mary’s High Rams and the Tokay High Tigers earlier in the week to take sole possession of first place in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) standings.
On literal and proverbial fire, the Bulldogs extended their win streak in all competitions to 10 and improved their league record to 6-1 when they scored a combined 26 runs over the two games to take control of the driver’s seat in TCAL. They gave up just four runs.
The ‘Dogs went into enemy territory for their match up against the Rams on Tuesday – tied for first place with respective 4-1 records. However, there was nothing equal about the two teams once the first pitch was thrown by St. Mary’s starter Ariel Nava.
Tracy made quick work of the Rams’ ace and scored seven unanswered runs in the first inning to take full control of the game and force the hosts’ dugout to look for answers in the bullpen.
Led by senior Ava Mendoza who went 2-4 for three RBIs and a triple and sophomore Leilani Benson who went 2-4 for two RBIs and two runs, the Bulldogs offense was sizzling.
The ‘Dogs are really having their way every time they step out onto the diamond right now. Head coach Paulette Keeney’s team is getting it done on both ends of the ball, too, as they did not let the hosts on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth inning – and that was after Tracy had scored two more at the top of the inning to make it 9–0.
Sophomore Elisa Galli turned in another masterful performance on the mound to lead the visiting defense. She pitched for all seven innings allowing just four hits, two runs – one earned – and two walks while striking out three batters.
Elsewhere on offense, senior Malissa George went 1-3 as she hit a double for one RBI and scored one run. Freshman Emalee Cargill had two runs, as did senior Arianna Coelho. The latter also had an RBI.
Though they started off a little slower, the Bulldogs did not take their foot off the gas on their trip to Lodi the following day. This time around, the TCAL leaders did their damage late as they scored 10 runs in the last three innings.
The visitors scored in every inning but the first. The Tigers were able to hold the league’s best offense scoreless to start but Tracy quickly took control as they went up 4-0 after three.
The hosts got on the board at the bottom of the third with a pair of runs but the ‘Dogs bullpen would not let them score again.
Galli’s arm got a rest on Wednesday as junior Madison Pribble and sophomore Melanie Yanke shared pitching duties against Tokay. Pribble pitched for three innings allowing four hits, two runs and two walks to go along with two strikeouts. Yanke pitched for four innings allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Coelho led the relentless offensive display this time around as she went 4-5 for four RBIs – including a homer – and scored four runs. Cargill’s bat was also hot as she went 4-6 for two RBIs and one run. George went 3-4 for three RBIs and three runs.
On the bases, Benson, Mendoza and senior Alyssa Donovan scored two runs each. Senior Liana Wright went a perfect 2-2 for one RBI and two runs.
