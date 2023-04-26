An emphatic eight-run first inning from the Tracy High softball team was enough damage done as the Bulldogs cruised past the West High Wolf Pack for a 13-2 crosstown rivalry matchup win at Tracy Sports Complex on Tuesday. 

The Bulldogs have now won 18 straight against the Wolf Pack dating back to 2016 when West last had the upper hand. Tracy is 26-2 against West over the last decade.

