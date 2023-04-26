An emphatic eight-run first inning from the Tracy High softball team was enough damage done as the Bulldogs cruised past the West High Wolf Pack for a 13-2 crosstown rivalry matchup win at Tracy Sports Complex on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs have now won 18 straight against the Wolf Pack dating back to 2016 when West last had the upper hand. Tracy is 26-2 against West over the last decade.
The 'Dogs are on a similarly tremendous run in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play at the moment and they extended their win streak to eight with the win over their archrivals.
Tracy (8-1) has scored 52 runs in their last four – which included an outstanding 10-2 win over St. Mary’s (6-2) on the road last Tuesday with both teams tied for first place in the division. The ‘Dogs now hold lone rights to the top spot as they held West (1-7) to just five hits on Tuesday in yet another ruthless display of togetherness and hunger to win.
“These girls amaze me at how they can stay focused, win and have fun all at the same time,” Tracy head coach Paulette Keeney told the Tracy Press. “I told them that they can go as far as they want this season, as long as we play together as a team. This includes players and coaches.”
The hosts left not much up for debate from the early going as they flew out of the gates with sophomore pitcher Melanie Yanke getting the start on the mound and setting the table for her offense with a no run four-and-out to kick things off at the top of the first.
Yanke held fort for three innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out one before being relieved by junior Madison Pribble to see the game out. Pribble pitched for two innings allowing just one hit while striking out one.
Keeney was full of praise for all three of her pitchers contributions so far this season – with sophomore ace Elisa Galli getting the day off against West – explaining how they all bring something unique to the table, allowing her to throw different looks at opposing offenses.
“(Yanke) and (Pribble) were confident and did a great job (yesterday),” she said. “There is always more stress at the beginning of the game in that first inning because every game now is important, especially when you are in first place in the league.
“Yanke started and left West scoreless in the first inning. That was big. When your pitcher starts out strong it takes the edge off when the reliever comes in. I am very pleased with our pitching staff. They all have their own style and strengths.”
The Bulldogs opened the scoring at the bottom of the first and they would not stop scoring for the foreseeable. They connected with 13 hits as a team in the game and freshman leadoff Emalee Cargill set the tone with a bunt to take first base. Sophomore Leilani Benson followed with a well executed bunt off her own, wreaking havoc amongst the West defense.
A couple of errors made by West’s infielders allowed Benson to continue running past first, prompting Cargill to turn on the jets. The first-year player made it all the way around the diamond to make it 1-0. Benson stopped at third.
The sophomore didn’t have to wait long to make her victory run towards home as senior Malissa George stepped to the plate and made it 2-0 when she popped a fly ball high into left center field, only for it to be dropped by the Wolf Pack infielder – scoring Benson.
George stole home to make it 3-0 with sophomore Reanna Zuniga at-bat. Zuinga then popped out on a sacrifice fly into center field, scoring courtesy runner Ava Mendoza to make it four. Mendoza is a consistent hitting weapon for the hosts offense but she was deployed strictly as a courtesy against West, scoring twice.
With the visitors on two outs, Tracy continued piling on the pressure when senior Vanessa Turner singled on a line drive into left field, scoring junior Emma Golden – who was walked moments earlier – to make it 5-0.
By that point, the batting order had made its way right back around to Cargill, who duly obliged and grabbed an RBI as she blasted a single deep into right field, scoring Turner to make it 6-0.
The ‘Dogs completed the damage in the inning when Benson hit a ground ball and reached on an error by West third baseman, senior Navaeh Watkins. She advanced to second on the same error, allowing senior Liana Wright to score. Cargill then dashed home again on an error by junior Emma Casados in left field to make it 8-0.
Understandably, Keeney was ecstatic about her team’s performance and the overall effort they have been putting in of late. More often than not, it is easier to get to the top than it is to stay there. However, in the ‘Dogs’ case, they do not plan on giving up their TCAL lead anytime soon.
“This game was just another example of how badly these girls want to win,” Keeney said. “West is a great team and they always give us a tough game from beginning to end. But we jumped on them early and were fortunate enough to score those runs in the first. We seem to be all on the same page and again, that is to stay focused, have fun, and win.”
Tracy made it 9-0 at the bottom of the second. Senior Alyssa Donovan put the hosts in scoring position when she tripled to leadoff the order. Replaced by Mendoza on third, senior Arianna Coelho grounded out at the next at-bat to bring Mendoza home.
West announced themselves in the game when they scored on the same play at the top of the third. Sophomore Malia Morreira – who went a perfect 3-3 on the afternoon – singled to lead the Wolf Pack off. Sophomore Bailey Dunn was then walked before senior Ava Seguin tripled on a fly ball into right field, scoring both to make it 9-2.
The Tracy defense locked up shop from that point on. They also took their foot off the gas on offense somewhat, but the scoring continued at the bottom of the fourth when Donovan doubled on a fly ball into center field to score George for 10-2.
The Bulldogs produced the game ending sequence at the bottom of the fifth as they once again forced West into multiple errors when George hit a fly ball and reached on an error by Casados. She proceeded to advance to third on the same error and – with Wright and Cargill already on bases – George kept going all the way home with all three scoring to set the final score at 13-2.
Donovan led the hosts in batting efficiency going 3-3. Cargill went 3-4. George and Benson went 2-4 while Golden went 2-2.
Freshman Kayla McWhorter had a tough afternoon on the mound for the visitors as she got the start and pitched for four innings. She allowed 10 hits and 10 runs – four earned – while walking one.
Seguin finished the game as she pitched for 0.2 of an inning, allowing one hit and three runs while striking out one. The West errors were emphasized by only four of Tracy’s 13 runs being earned.
The loss was the Wolf Pack’s third straight in TCAL as they continue navigating through a turbulent moment of the season with Nichole Garrick stepping in to take over from Augie Gonsalez at the head coaching position for the remainder of the campaign. The reasons for the change are unknown.
