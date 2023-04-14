The Tracy High softball team was seemingly in control – up 6-1 at the bottom of the fifth inning and with two outs – when the Kimball High Jaguars turned an offensive spark into a full fledged fire at the Tracy Sports Complex on Friday morning in the Annual NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic semifinal.
A good hitting team, the Jaguars were frustrated by a solid pitching performance from Tracy sophomore Elisa Galli who held them to just five hits on the day.
However, in the middle of a now or never moment, Kimball chose now. The Jaguars mounted a late comeback and had the winning runs on bases in what turned out to be a narrow 6-4 loss.
The Bulldogs defense was leak proof for most parts of this crosstown rivalry game in the Platinum Bracket. However, a communication error on a bunt from Jags sophomore Kaeliana DePerio self-admittedly briefly threw Galli off her game.
With the bunt – which looked to be going out for a foul but ended up being fair – DePerio used her speed to take first base, loading up the bases. Galli then hit junior Elysia Duarte with a pitch the following at-bat, scoring sophomore Paulina Sanchez to make it 6-2 and giving Kimball a new lease of life.
“It all started with that bunt,” Galli told the Tracy Press. “It messed me up and then I hit the batter and I kind of got frustrated with myself. But I told myself that I needed to stay composed. They were close, they had two runners on but I knew I had to get (Rinker) off the field once I got two strikes on her.
“In those types of situations, I don’t pay attention to anything else except for me and the batter. I was focused on her the whole time and I just had to get her out so things didn’t start piling up on me.”
The Jags were able to make the game even more interesting before junior Olivia Rinker eventually flied out for the third out a few moments later. Senior Sophia Coronado fired a two-RBI single into center field, evading the ‘Dogs shortstop, to score freshman Iolana Faasisila and DePerio to make it 6-4.
Galli and the defense were able to regroup, though, bringing the win over the line and punching the ‘Dogs ticket to the championship game against Central Catholic at 3 p.m.
The second-year pitcher and her running mates continued showing their improvement against a strong Jags offense. They conducted three 3-and-out innings out of five and Galli walked just one batter all game while striking out three. Head coach Paulette Keeney credited her team’s development on that side of the ball to their togetherness.
“The girls came out fighting,” said a jubilant Keeney. “They knew they had to jump on top and get ahead in order to win this game and there was no let up at all. In our first few games, we were just nervous. We hadn’t played together as a team before and we were just getting to know each other.
“Now, we know each other's tendencies and we’re playing together. Sometimes it takes a while to get that down but, now that we do, the sky's the limit for these girls. You can see the tenacity in the way they play.”
The Bulldogs came out very strong and put immediate pressure on the Jags in the first inning. Tracy broke the deadlock when senior Alyssa Donovan (2-3) doubled on a fly ball into left field to score senior Malissa George and freshman Emalee Cargill to make it 2-0.
Senior Ava Mendoza, who also went 2-3 for the ‘Dogs, doubled into center to score senior Liana Wright – who was in as a courtesy runner – to make it 3-0 in the same inning.
In the battle of the sophomores on the mound, Kimball’s Alexa Contreras started off a little slow but grew into the game by the time that Jags went on their late surge. She pitched for all five innings allowing eight hits, six earned runs and five walks.
For Tracy, Galli turned up red hot. She got the Jags off the field in three in both the first and second inning. She threw 12 strikes on 16 pitches in the first before delivering two strikeouts and the bottom of the second to give the ‘Dogs all the momentum.
Kimball was able to get on the scoreboard to make it 3-1 at the bottom of the third when DePerio (2-3) lofted a hit into center field to score Sanchez as the flight of the ball was misjudged by ‘Dogs sophomore Reanna Zuniga, forcing an error.
The scoring play, though, did not dampen the mood in the Tracy dugout. The ‘Dogs offense came right back out at the top of the fourth and went on to deliver what proved to be deadly blows.
Initially, it looked as though the momentum from the scoring play would carry the Jags defense through the inning as Contreras heated up and conducted two quick outs.
However, the tide began to turn in Tracy’s favor again when Zuniga managed to squeeze a hard ground ball past Duarte at third base for a single. That was followed by a costly error by Jags catcher, Rinker, as she fumbled the ball before overthrowing it to first baseman, senior Alyssa Ochoa, allowing Zuniga to turn on the jets and get around to third base.
Kimball went from being in control to in hot water really quickly and things took a turn for the worse when a dubious call from the home plate umpire kept the ‘Dogs offense on the field instead of off.
Contreras pitched what the Jags dugout thought was the third strike on Tracy junior Emma Golden. However, the officials count was different to the scorebook and after taking a moment to confer with the second umpire, he upheld his decision that it was only strike two.
That threw a major spanner into the works and derailed the Jags mentally ever so slightly – enough for Golden to be walked on the next pitch. With Kimball head coach Justin Bigler furious and his team visibly a little confused, the ‘Dogs ruthlessly pounced on their good fortune.
Golden stole second soon after being walked and, with Zuniga still on third, Golden drilled a fly ball into center field for a double to score the pair of runners to make it 5-1 – adding insult to the Jags’ injury.
Those were game changing moments. There was so much going on. But the ‘Dogs stayed locked in and cashed in their opportunity.
They are on fire at the moment on both sides of the ball and looking like a good bet to go all the way in the tournament – a feat that would be huge for the collective confidence with the team currently sitting atop of TCAL, level with St. Mary’s (4-1).
“(Winning the tournament) would really help with our momentum,” Keeney said. “Our league is tough and continuing our winning streak would only get us more of it. It’s going to be tough (in the final vs. Central Catholic). But even just up to this point, I’m very happy with these girls and I see so much promise in this team.”
Galli backed that eventful offensive inning up with her third 3-and-out at the bottom of the fourth before making it 6-1 to Tracy at the top of the fifth when she singled into left field to score courtesy runner Wright.
Kimball battled admirably but, sometimes, you simply need a little bit of luck to tilt the pendulum of a high level game in your favor. They will face Vintage High Crushers of Napa in the third place game, also at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.