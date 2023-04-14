The Tracy High softball team was seemingly in control – up 6-1 at the bottom of the fifth inning and with two outs – when the Kimball High Jaguars turned an offensive spark into a full fledged fire at the Tracy Sports Complex on Friday morning in the Annual NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic semifinal. 

A good hitting team, the Jaguars were frustrated by a solid pitching performance from Tracy sophomore Elisa Galli who held them to just five hits on the day. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.