The Tracy High softball team put it all together on both ends of the ball en route to a comprehensive 8-3 win over Central Valley High in the first round of the CIF SJS Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday at the Tracy Sports Complex. 

The Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) champions never looked in doubt. The No. 7 seeded Bulldogs turned in a very controlled and assured performance – snatching up all of the momentum from the word go. 

