The Tracy High softball team put it all together on both ends of the ball en route to a comprehensive 8-3 win over Central Valley High in the first round of the CIF SJS Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday at the Tracy Sports Complex.
The Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) champions never looked in doubt. The No. 7 seeded Bulldogs turned in a very controlled and assured performance – snatching up all of the momentum from the word go.
Sophomore pitcher Elisa Galli got the start and along with her defense produced a 1-2-3 top of the first inning – setting the table for the sizzling offense to draw first blood. The hosts put five unanswered runs on the board at the bottom of the inning and the No. 10 Hawks would never recover from the severity of the damage.
“We did a great job, especially running the bases,” Tracy head coach Paulette Keeney told the Tracy Press after the game. “We capitalized on some opportunities stealing some bases and I think this was the first time we’ve ever stolen that many.
“We also came through with some base hits when we needed it and I have to congratulate my team on that. They were a good team. They were putting the ball in play but my defense was making plays and getting the outs when we needed them.”
Galli enjoyed another productive afternoon on the mound as the heat she dealt equally matched that of the scorching Tracy weather. The second-year ace struck out 10 in the ‘Dogs’ championship clinching win at West last Thursday and backed it up with eight more K’s against the Hawks.
Boasting a 2.48 earned run average in the regular season, Galli gave up just one to kick off the postseason on a high. She addressed her performance and what her main focus is while leading the ‘Dogs defense after the game.
“We just want to compete every time we come out,” Galli said. “We know we have the skill to go all the way and we’re taking this seriously. (Personally), I really don’t pay attention to strikeouts or stats. I just go out there and throw. I do what I need to do to get the job done.”
Galli was relieved by junior Madison Pribble after five innings, up 7-1. Pribble and some great infield defense from Tracy saw the game out for the hosts.
Senior Ava Mendoza came up clutch at third base at the bottom of the seventh to put out a couple of late Hawks approaches. Senior Vanessa Turner made a number of big plays out in right field to keep the visitors at an arm's length earlier in the game.
Turner spoke about her and the team’s mindset when locking in on defense. Excellence on that end has been one of the main keys to Tracy’s success this spring.
“We just play as a team, all together,” Turner said. “We make jokes and stuff but we know that in the game, we have to be serious. My mindset is to just go after every play, don’t give up on the ball and just know that I’m going to catch the ball, get it in quick and know where I’m going before the play even happens.”
After holding the Hawks scoreless at the top of the first, the ‘Dogs offense got the scoring party started when senior Alyssa Donovan punched in an RBI single to score freshman Emalee Cargill.
Cargill leadoff the batting order with a monster triple to immediately put the hosts into prime position.
The hosts made it 3-0 when senior Arianna Coelho connected for a two-RBI double into a wide open center field, scoring seniors Malissa George and Liana Wright – who was in for Donovan as a courtesy runner.
Keeney was visibly delighted with her team’s offensive output. The ‘Dogs were on point and able to get some very timely hits after building a healthy lead in the first. And perhaps most importantly to Keeney, they looked like they were having fun while doing it.
“When the pressure was on, they stepped it up; but our team was having fun,” she said. “I saw that they were having a good time but they stepped up and got serious when they needed to. They were loose most of the time and I’m very proud of them.”
The first inning fun didn’t stop at three. Sophomore Reanna Zuniga added some more fuel into the fire when she reached on an error at first, scoring Mendoza and Coelho to give the hosts a firm grip of the proceedings.
Champions of the Central California Conference (CCC), the Hawks were never going to go away without a fight. However, when Tracy held them to just one run at the top of the second – despite having the bases loaded up – the mood in the visiting dugout was audibly dampened.
Galli struck out two en route to getting the Hawks off the field. Central Valley scored one when they took advantage of Tracy looking for the double play with two outs. Stranded between third and home, a visiting runner just beat Donovan to the home plate on the slide to make it 5-1.
That was all the pain the visitors would be able to inflict until the sixth inning, though. The ‘Dogs did a stellar job of keeping their fingers on the pulse while methodically building their lead and neutralizing the Hawks offense.
Keeney went on to reveal what she thought was the crucial aspect of her team’s defensive display. She said: “If they had a runner at second, we wouldn’t even pay attention to them. We just wanted to get the outs and not worry about the lead runner. That has been our demise in the past. We would worry about that lead instead of going for the out and then end up making an error.
“But this time, we had to get the outs. There was no room to make those little mistakes that we had made in the past. I see us really tightening up and that’s going to help us going into the next game because we’re going to have to be flawless.”
The hosts made it 6-1 at the bottom of the second when George singled, advanced to third on a deep Donovan single, and scored on the throw with Mendoza at-bat.
Runs No. 7 and 8 were all about outstanding base running – another facet of her team’s complete performance which impressed Keeney.
Zuniga made it 7-1 at the bottom of the third. She singled and stole second and third before scoring on an error by the Central Valley third baseman. Cargill showed off her jets at the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-2. She was walked by the Hawks pitcher before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. George batted her in on a sac fly deep into left field.
The visitors attempted a hail mary over the last two innings. Pribble was welcomed into the game at the top of the sixth by a Gabriela Delatorre double.
Delatorre ended up scoring to make it 7-2 on an error by Donovan when the ball slipped out of the ‘Dogs’ catcher's hands after a low pitch. Central Valley made it 8-3 at the top of the seventh on a Micaela Martinez RBI single. Pribble and the defense were able to put a seal on the game shortly thereafter.
The Bulldogs will now hit the road on Thursday. They are set to face No. 2 Granite Bay at 4 p.m. The Grizzlies defeated No. 15 Kennedy 13-0 on Tuesday. They won the Sierra Foothill League (SFL) championship with an 11-4 record during the regular season.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4429.
