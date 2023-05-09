Seven innings of terrific defense and another outstanding batting performance from senior star Malissa George helped the Tracy High softball team regain control in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship race as they took down the St. Mary’s High Rams 2-1 on Monday at the Tracy Sports Complex.
After suffering back-to-back defeats on two trips to Stockton last week – 7-6 against Lincoln on Monday and 9-5 against the Rams on Thursday – St. Mary’s second visit to Tracy this spring was an absolute must win game for the Bulldogs.
With the season series tied at 1-1, a win would have not only put Tracy back level with the Rams in the loss column; it would also give them the tiebreaker should both teams end with the same record.
Understanding the assignment, the ‘Dogs went on to win in tremendous fashion – right at the death. Improving to 9-3 in TCAL, Tracy played arguably their best defensive game of the season when it mattered most.
The hosts held the Rams to just one earned run and five hits with sophomore Elisa Galli engineering from the mound. Galli pitched for all seven innings and struck out four Rams while walking one.
On offense, the ‘Dogs desperately needed their best players to step up. The defense set the table for them to get within touching distance of the TCAL crown. From there, George and freshman phenom Emalee Cargill took care of the rest.
The above duo leads the Bulldogs in all offensive stats on the season. George is first in batting average with an impressive .485, Cargill is second with .429. George also leads the team in hits and RBIs while Cargill leads in runs. George has an outstanding on base percentage of .562 this spring and she was exactly who the ‘Dogs wanted to see at the plate with the game on the line at the bottom of the seventh inning.
Tracy held the Rams scoreless through the first six. The hosts took the lead at the bottom of the third when George hit her first of two doubles, into left field, allowing Cargill to turn on the jets and score from first base to open the scoring at 1-0.
That duo would combine again for the enormous walk off play late on, but not before the Rams equalized at the top of the seventh.
The visitors got two of their five total hits in the inning. Matea Muraoka led off with a single. Rhea Rascon stepped up next and also singled as she went 2-2 on the day. Maya Garcia then popped out on a sacrifice fly into center field to level the ball game, scoring Muraoka.
However, with two outs at that point, Galli showed nerves of steel to strikeout the next Rams batter and get the Rams off the field – giving her team a golden opportunity to decide the game in regulation.
George and Cargill did not have to be told twice. Immensely efficient in the clutch, Cargill led off the order with a strong single into right field. Sophomore Leilani Benson then struck out swinging with George on deck. But the aggressive approach from the ‘Dogs set the tone.
Their intentions were to win the game there and then. George delivered the victory when she doubled on a line drive into center field, scoring Cargill in a flash to put Tracy back in pole position.
Rams’ pitcher Ariel Nava held the ‘Dogs to six hits while striking out nine. George (2-2) and Cargill (2-4) both got two. Junior Emma Golden and sophomore Reanna Zuniga went 1-3 respectively for the other two.
In the championship picture, Tracy has three games remaining – two on the road – to clinch the title. The Rams (10-3) have two more to play – both on the road – to put the pressure on the hungry Bulldogs on the final straight.
