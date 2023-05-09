Seven innings of terrific defense and another outstanding batting performance from senior star Malissa George helped the Tracy High softball team regain control in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship race as they took down the St. Mary’s High Rams 2-1 on Monday at the Tracy Sports Complex. 

After suffering back-to-back defeats on two trips to Stockton last week – 7-6 against Lincoln on Monday and 9-5 against the Rams on Thursday – St. Mary’s second visit to Tracy this spring was an absolute must win game for the Bulldogs. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.