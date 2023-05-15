The Tracy High softball team rolled over the West High Wolf Pack 13-3 on Thursday to secure their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship since 2019 and guarantee at least one home game in the CIF SJS Division 1 playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
With the post-season set to kick off on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will host Central Valley at the Tracy Sports Complex at 4 p.m. The Hawks are seeded at No. 10 after winning the Central California Conference (CCC) with an 11-1 record. Tracy bested TCAL with a 12-3 record — tied with St. Mary’s, but with a 2-1 season series tiebreaker over the Rams.
Boasting TCAL’s best offense with 183 runs scored — 47 more than second best Rams — the Bulldogs showed out with a dominant display at West to finish off the regular season on a four-game win streak — spoiling their rival’s senior night celebrations.
“We’re finally playing to our potential,” Tracy head coach Paulette Keeney told the Tracy Press afterwards. “We had several hits and that’s what it takes to beat West. We had some amazing defensive plays too. We just stayed in it the whole time. The West fans badgered us all game and that helped pumped us up. It took our performance up a notch.”
West (1-14) concluded their spring campaign at the bottom of the league standings. The Wolf Pack’s hopes off sending off their upcoming graduates on a high were diminished very early as the Bulldogs built a healthy 5-0 lead inside the opening two innings.
Tracy’s last tune up before the playoffs saw star freshman Emalee Cargill shine as she went 4-5 with two triples, a double, one RBI and two runs to set the tone. Senior Malissa George (3-4) performed at the peak of her powers too with 3 RBIs, a double, a triple and two runs.
“We knew going into this game that it was a must win game,” George said in the aftermath. “(Our performance) was filled with a lot of energy. Under the circumstances, we wanted to come away with the win but we stayed calm all the way through. We can only control the things we can control.”
Sophomore pitcher Elisa Galli and TCAL’s third best defense held the Wolf Pack to just three runs, though the hosts did manage to get off 9 hits to keep the ‘Dogs alert. Averaging 5.2 strikeouts per game, Galli had six through the first three innings to cap off a terrific start for the visitors.
The second-year ace ended the game having struck out 10, further solidifying her 80 percent win rate on the mound.
Sophomore Malia Morreira was the most prolific weapon on West’s offense. She was a constant threat and forced the issue with three hits on four plate appearances to go along with two runs.
Senior Ava Seguin got all three of the hosts RBIs on two hits — including a pair of doubles — in an attempt to try and get the Wolf Pack back into the game. However, their efforts were too little to rattle the well-oiled Tracy machine.
Keeney was full of praise for the way her team has been able to put it all together at the business end of the season and also for how well they’ve shouldered the pressure of having to win all three of their remaining games in order to reclaim their TCAL throne.
“The pressure was on today, not only for us to win but to beat a team that is always up for it when they play us,” she said.
“The way my team dealt with that was amazing. They played their game. They never strayed from the basics. That got my whole team in the game, including those in the dugout. It pumped everyone up and that’s when we become unstoppable. That’s the team work that is needed to win.”
The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a four-run top of the first inning spearheaded by a leadoff triple from Cargill. Sophomore Leilani Benson was then hit by a pitch, before stealing second, to put the visitors in prime position early doors.
George opened the scoring when she popped out on a sac fly, scoring Cargill. Senior Alyssa Donovan — who went 3-5 for 2 RBIs — then made it 2-0 when she singled into left field, scoring Benson.
Senior Liana Wright — who scored two runs — took Donovan’s place as a courtesy runner right before being batted in by a deep center field bomb from senior Ava Mendoza which soared way out of the park to make it 4-0. Tracy was in full control.
Galli and the ‘Dogs defense kept the Wolf Pack under wraps until the bottom of the fourth inning. In the meantime, Tracy made it 5-0 when Cargill blasted for another triple with sophomore Reanna Zuniga on third base at the top of the second.
West got on the board when Morreira singled and stole second before being batted in by a Seguin double to make it 5-1. However, unable to pounce on that potential momentum shifter, the ‘Dogs offense relit their flame at the top of the fifth — all but putting the game away.
George and Donovan singled to start the inning. Wright went in at CR again and senior Arianna Coelho was hit by a pitch — loading up the bases for Galli at the plate. She singled on a hard ground ball to score George and Donovan, making it 7-1.
Tracy’s 8th run was all Cargill. She turned on the jets to take first on a bunt and stole second before advancing to third on a Benson ground out. In prime position, the freshman was batted in by a George double.
Up against it, the Wolf Pack were still able to go on to produce their best offensive inning of the game at the bottom of the sixth. Morreira singled before being batted in by a senior Franchesca Paz double to make it 8-2. Seguin made it 8-3 when she reached on an error at first, scoring Paz.
Tracy put the game into the books with a five-run seventh inning. The team’s togetherness, hunger and confidence are all at an all-time high heading into the playoffs. George elaborated on that a little further before walking off the field.
“We’re over the moon,” she said. “We’re so excited for this next chapter and it’s only going to go up from here. It’s going to be high intensity and being on our home field is going to be a big advantage (to start). We’re going to go in energetic, excited and ready to go.”
