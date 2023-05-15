The Tracy High softball team rolled over the West High Wolf Pack 13-3 on Thursday to secure their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship since 2019 and guarantee at least one home game in the CIF SJS Division 1 playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

With the post-season set to kick off on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will host Central Valley at the Tracy Sports Complex at 4 p.m. The Hawks are seeded at No. 10 after winning the Central California Conference (CCC) with an 11-1 record. Tracy bested TCAL with a 12-3 record — tied with St. Mary’s, but with a 2-1 season series tiebreaker over the Rams.

