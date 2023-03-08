The Tracy High softball team are off to a 1-1 start to their spring pre-season schedule after beating the Brentwood Lions 9-6 last week before falling at the hands of the Amador Valley Dons 10-0 on Monday.
With both games on the road, head coach Paulette Keeney wasted no time before putting her team through the ring of fire in terms of competition level.
Keeney will hope that the impressive win at Brentwood and the painful defeat in Pleasanton will both end up being valuable lessons for her team ahead of what should be a long and successful season.
Against Liberty, the ‘Dogs scored three unanswered runs in the first inning to take control of the game. In the end, they never allowed the Lions to score more runs than them in an inning until the bottom of the seventh when the hosts won 1-0 but were struck out before posing a serious threat to the lead.
The 4-4 in the fifth inning provided the most electric moment of the game with Tracy always keeping a finger on the pulse and holding their hosts at an arm's length at all times.
The ‘Dogs were led by senior Ava Mendoza with one run, two hits and four RBIs in their season opener. Senior Malissa George went 3-4 at-bat for one RBI and two runs. Sophomore Leilani Benson added three runs and two hits in an impressive varsity debut.
The remaining scores for Tracy came through sophomore Melanie Yanke (1 run) and junior Emma Golden (2 runs). Junior Vanessa Turner went 2-2 at-bat.
On the mound, junior Maddison Pribble pitched for 5.1 innings allowing five hits and striking out three batters. Yanke pitched for 1.2 innings, allowing seven hits and five earned runs.
Amador Valley 10, Tracy 0
Unfortunately for the ‘Dogs, their good fortunes from Brentwood did not travel with them to the Bay Area on Monday as the Dons were able to hold Tracy to just one hit over five innings in a comprehensive win.
Mercy rule took effect to end things prematurely after the ‘Dogs were able to hang around in the game down just 2-0 after three innings, but allowed their hosts to score eight unanswered at the bottom of the fourth.
Tracy’s lone hit of the game came through Benson who went 1-2 at-bat and was the only Bulldog not to get struck out. Pribble pitched for four innings on the mound allowing nine hits and 10 runs – three earned.
