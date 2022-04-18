Tracy 6, Lodi 2
A dominant, five-run first inning was enough for the Tracy High varsity softball team to overwhelm the Lodi Flames in a relatively comfortable 6-2 win on a bright Monday afternoon in Tracy.
The victory was the Bulldogs’ eighth in their last nine – the only defeat coming at the hands of the Lincoln Trojans, the current team to beat in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Last month at Lodi, Tracy won 4-2 and Monday’s, theoretically, too was hanging in the balance until the very last inning. But it certainly didn’t seem like it would initially. The Bulldogs raced out of the gates and hit their visitors with a vicious first blow. Five runs, unanswered, with heavy hitting junior Malissa George as the lead act.
George drove in the first couple of runs of the game with a two-RBI double after seniors Kesaia Faasisila and Katelyn Bridgeman placed themselves on the bases with a pair of respective singles. Faasisila went three for three at the bat and added another run in the fifth.
Immediately after, senior Janelle Bergmann was brought home by junior Ava Mendoza who hit her the ball into the ground but it was enough to secure a single and a RBI. The last couple of runs at the bottom of the first were driven in by senior Lexy Melo.
Melo has emerged as an RBI specialist for the Bulldogs and on Monday, her two-RBI double saw George and Mendoza come home to cap off a dominant start at the Tracy Sports Complex.
Head coach Paulette Keeney was thrilled at how her team controlled the game from the offset at the bat and at the constant progress her players are making.
“This is a strong-hitting team and they usually jump out in the first inning, like we did today,” Keeney told the Tracy Press post-game. “They work really hard at practice every day so that they can have strong bats. They’re so positive, even when we are behind, they stay positive and work hard. This team knows how to win but they also know how to have fun.”
Though seemingly in control, Lodi responded with a sign of life quickly – at the top of the second. Senior Kalie Toy promptly blasted a Hannah Schaller pitch out of the park to send the visiting dugout into a frenzy. It was a sign for the home team not to get too comfortable.
A scoreless third inning followed as the game gradually became a bit of a stalemate, similar to the two teams' first meeting. Senior pitcher Schaller pitched an overall confident game, allowing only four hits and striking out 10 batters, but the top of the fourth inning was by far her most uncomfortable as she walked a couple of Flames, subsequently allowing senior Gabby Fasano to steal home to make it 5-2.
Any hopes of a Lodi comeback were then quickly shut down by a couple of excellent plays on both ends from the hosts. First, Bergmann drove in Faasisila with an RBI single at the bottom of the fifth. Then, junior Alyssa Donovan made a pair of heads up plays on the first base, catching two airborne foul balls, which all but resigned the visitors and put the game on ice.
Improving to 12-3 on the season (5-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League), the Bulldogs won their second straight game, regaining some momentum heading into the NorCal Classic Tournament later on this week.
And for Keeney, the biggest outtake from the game was that her team still has a couple of more gears to shift into before they’re operating at their full potential.
“I know we have not played to our potential yet and that’s what’s really great about this team,” Keeney said. “We are only about 60 percent there. It’s going to be amazing once we hit our potential because then, in a really difficult situation, we will come out on top.
“These girls are so coachable. Whenever we have a hiccup in a game, nobody gets mad at one another, we just go back to practice and work on it. Everybody works together to get better and that’s what I love about this team. It is truly an honor to coach them. They have a love for the game, they care for each other and they are willing to do what it takes to win. It’s fun to see.”
