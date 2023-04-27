The Kimball High softball team was able to get back to winning ways in Valley Oak League (VOL) play on Tuesday as they completed their first season sweep of the East Union High Lancers since 2013 with a 7-2 road win.
Coming off tough back-to-back losses against league topping Oakdale and Central Catholic, the Jaguars badly needed a response to get back on track and they did just that. They got back up to .500 (3-3 VOL) with the win behind a spectacular performance from junior Elysia Duarte.
Duarte turned in a monster performance as she hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and a home run on a perfect 4-4 at-bat. Her remarkable hitting produced three RBIs to go along with three runs on the bases.
The Jags recorded 10 hits as a team while holding the Lancers to eight with sophomore Alexa Contreras pitching the whole game. Contreras allowed two earned runs and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.
Currently sitting in fourth in the VOL standings, the win becomes even bigger for the Jaguars when the fact that they now have a sizable advantage over East Union (1-6) in the playoff picture is considered. The top four VOL teams qualify for the postseason.
Junior Paloma Sanchez also stepped up for Kimball as she went 3-4 with two doubles for one RBI. Senior Sophia Coronado went 1-3 with a double for a couple of RBIs and one run. Sophomore Kaeliana DePerio went 1-3 and scored two runs.
The Jags got off to a strong start as they built a 2-0 lead after one inning and led 4-1 in the middle of the third. That’s when the Lancers went on to score their last run of the game. Kimball held their hosts scoreless for the remaining four while adding three more runs of their own late on to cap off a solid performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.