The Kimball High softball team was able to get back to winning ways in Valley Oak League (VOL) play on Tuesday as they completed their first season sweep of the East Union High Lancers since 2013 with a 7-2 road win.

Coming off tough back-to-back losses against league topping Oakdale and Central Catholic, the Jaguars badly needed a response to get back on track and they did just that. They got back up to .500 (3-3 VOL) with the win behind a spectacular performance from junior Elysia Duarte.

