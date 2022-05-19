The Millennium varsity softball team did all of their damage at the bottom of the fifth inning but had to stay disciplined for all seven against the resilient Argonaut Mustangs to win 5-0 and advance to the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 6 Championship game and the state tournament.
A typically high scoring team, the Falcons were met by a very rigid Argonaut defense on this scorching Thursday afternoon at the Tracy Learning Center. But head coach Christopher Moore’s team stayed diligent and focused in pursuit of the all important first run.
“With the way the defense was playing, even with one run I knew we could win this game,” Moore told the Tracy Press. “All we needed was to get one across. In the end we got five and that was the sealer with the way the defense was on. They made so many great plays, outstanding plays that could have gone either way.”
All of Millennium’s runs came in the fifth inning. After struggling to put together base hits all game, sophomore Adrienne Delucchi got on base with a single and suddenly a Falcon avalanche ensued. The visiting pitcher was finally figured out.
The first run of the game came shortly after when senior Annaliese Anaya-Morford hit a ground ball and reached on an error at first base which allowed freshman catcher Lanie Gonzalez to run in. That gave the hosts all of the momentum and confidence.
Moore made sure to stress to his team that good defense would eventually produce good offense. He singled out Delucchi for making the key play that swung the pendulum their way.
“Adrienne (Delucchi) had that spark at the bottom of the batting order that lit the fire with a base hit, that’s all we needed,” Moore said. “Then, it just trickled down to everybody. We kept the team in the game with good defense and then the fifth inning happened.”
The Falcons immediately put their foot on the Mustangs throat and scored on the next three plays. Faaborg snuck in a run to make it 2-0 after a freshman Kaylee Carrillo single. Sophomore Melia Ritchie made it 3-0 after fellow sophomore Mia Hernandez was walked with bases loaded.
Freshman Jayme Aguon put in the final nail by connecting sweetly with a two-RBI single to bat in Carrillo and Anaya-Morford. There was simply no way back for the visitors after that. Not with how locked in the Falcons’ defense was. Every out was cheered louder than the runs by the well turned out local crowd.
Gonzalez made one of the more heads up plays of the game at the top of the sixth when the visitors had two runners on bases with two outs. A scoring play would have put them right back into it but the Falcons catcher rushed to a foul ball to get the third out and all but ice it.
With the whole defense putting in a shift – yet to allow a run this postseason – Moore was most impressed with young pitcher Faaborg who stepped up on short notice to replace the usual starter who was out ill. Faaborg pitched all game allowing just six hits, two walks and striking out five batters.
“That was a freshman pitcher out there,” Moore emphasized. “She was cool as a cucumber. She held it down, did not get rattled and came through with runners on to get up on us.”
This divisional semi-final was a test that the Falcons passed with flying colors. Now, the state championship berth for the end of the month is already secured but there is still a championship to be won on Saturday at the Delta College in Stockton beforehand. Aware that the job is not yet finished, Moore did allow himself a moment of reflection before being showered with a cold bucket of water, courtesy of his jubilant team.
“In our first official season back, post pandemic and with no restrictions, going to state is a big accomplishment in itself,” an emotional Moore said. “I told the girls from the start, we have the talent to get there but it’s going to be on their shoulders. They’re the ones who have to drive the ship.
“But hats off to this team. We have one more game. I told the girls this is a big accomplishment right here, but we are not done. We can make history.”
