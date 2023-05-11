The Millennium High softball team turned in a dominant performance in their 6-2 win over the Big Valley Christian High Lions on Tuesday — further solidifying their already clinched CIF SJS playoff berth.
With three teams set to qualify for the post season out of Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA), the Falcons sit comfortably in second place while on a four-game win streak.
Ending the season on a high and peaking at just the right time, the Falcons defense held strong despite giving up 13 hits, holding the visiting Lions to just two runs in the win. Sophomore Hayden Faaborg pitched the whole game and allowed two runs — one earned — and one walk while striking out three.
The game started off rather close with the scoreboard reading 0-0 through the opening two innings. The hosts, however, broke the deadlock at the bottom of the third and added four more runs at the bottom of the fourth to take full control of the game.
The Lions were able to muster up just one run at the top of the fourth and sixth. The hosts were led by junior Alicia Robinson who went 2-4 for 2 RBIs and one run. Junior Jocelyn Hernandez went 2-3 with two runs.
Faaborg turned in a perfect hitting display on offense as she went 3-3 for one RBI. Senior Abigail Duncan also added an RBI on one hit and one run. Senior Abby Curran went 2-3 with one run.
Jags end regular season on losing skid
The Kimball High softball team ended their Valley Oak League (VOL) regular season campaign on a two-game losing skid, though still very comfortable in possession of a playoff spot.
The Jags had a tough run in, facing two of the sections very best in Oakdale and Central Catholic — both on the road. And although they came out of both of those with losses on their record, the lessons learned could prove invaluable come the start of post-season play.
Finishing the regular season with a 5-5 record, good for third place in VOL, the Jags ended last week with a crushing 5-4 loss against the Mustangs in extra innings.
After falling into a 3-0 hole after one inning, Kimball was able to regroup and equalized by the middle of the fourth. The Jags collected 10 hits as a team with senior Sophia Coronado recording a couple of RBIs while going 2-4.
Oakdale then retook the lead at the bottom of the fifth before Kimball tied it all up again to start the sixth. The two teams were very evenly matched and the defenses were sharp, sending the game into extras.
Sophomore Alexa Contreras pitched the whole game for the Jaguars. She had the hosts on two outs at the bottom of the eighth before Oakdale took home for the walk off. Contreras allowed 12 hits and five earned runs while walking two and striking out two.
Sophomore Kaeliana DePerio went 2-4 with one run on offense. Sophomore Paulina Sanchez went 2-3.
The Jags wrapped things up at Central Catholic where they suffered a more comprehensive, 7-2 defeat. The visitors trailed 5-1 after one inning and would never recover from the early blow.
Junior Paloma Sanchez got Kimball’s lone RBI of the day on a double as she went 1-3. Junior Elysia Duarte and DePerio both went 1-4 with a run apiece. Junior Bianca Quintero led the hitters as she went 2-4.
The playoff brackets are set to be revealed on Friday, May 12.
