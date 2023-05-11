The Millennium High softball team turned in a dominant performance in their 6-2 win over the Big Valley Christian High Lions on Tuesday — further solidifying their already clinched CIF SJS playoff berth.

With three teams set to qualify for the post season out of Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA), the Falcons sit comfortably in second place while on a four-game win streak.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.