STOCKTON — The Millennium varsity softball team simply refused to say die in their California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 6 Championship game against the No. 1 seeded Woodland Christian Cardinals but ultimately failed to complete the comeback in a hard fought 8-6 loss.
Used to dominating games, the Falcons found themselves behind by three runs inside the first two innings and faced an uphill battle throughout at San Joaquin Delta College Saturday. But it was a test that head coach Christopher Moore’s team simply refused to fail.
The Falcons tried to find their groove on both ends of the ball all game and twice brought the contest within one run. And though they never led, the young roster gave Moore and the vocal fans plenty to shout about.
“I’m really proud that these girls did not give up,” Moore told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “Their attitudes, their spirit, the whole game. Hats off to the other team, a really good hitting team. Sometimes, that’s just how it goes, they hit shots and you can’t get to them.”
Failing to get stops was a big problem for the Falcons as sophomore Alicia Robinson returned to the mound in place of freshman standout Hayden Faaborg. Recovering from illness, Robinson struggled to find her range and allowed seven hits, five runs — four earned — and struck out one batter over 4.1 innings before being replaced by fellow sophomore Melia Ritchie.
Asked about the bullpen, Moore admitted that perhaps switching up earlier was definitely on the minds of the coaching staff but they opted to give the starter a chance to fight through adversity.
“If we got to do it again, maybe we would have made that call sooner but you can’t change everything, it is what it is,” Moore added. “Things happen the way they’re meant to happen.”
The Falcons faced defensive issues for the first time this postseason, having not allowed a single run enroute to the final. But despite that, the offense kept clawing them back into it.
Down 3-0, the Falcons scored a run apiece at the top of the fourth and fifth innings to bring it back within one. Robinson got on the board first after a freshman Jayme Aguon single. Freshman Lanie Gonzalez got the second run after freshman Kaylee Carrillo forced an error at second base after grounding a ball.
The story of the game, though, was that every time the Falcons saw life, the Cardinals sucked it back out of them with timely responses. They scored twice at the bottom of the fifth to re-extend their lead.
The No. 2 seeded Falcons made it a one run game again at the top of the sixth when sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez doubled on a line drive into left field to bat in Robinson and Gonzalez. Hernandez was 4-4 at-bat.
At 5-4, the Cardinals went on to have a game winning, three run bottom of the sixth. And though the Falcons battled bravely, they just did not have enough luck with their hits. The blow was too damaging.
Millennium brought the game back to 8-6 at the top of the final inning through an Aguon double that drove in senior Annaliese Anaya-Morford and Carrillo. The Falcons then had a game tying run on base but with two outs, the Cardinals defense shut it down to win the championship.
“If we minimized the errors that we had, it would have been a different game,” Moore said to sum up the defeat. “But what I’m mostly proud of is the team’s tenacity and the way that they kept fighting no matter what.
“Even late in the game, usually conceding runs late like that takes a team out but these girls fought, got it back down to a two-run game, and we were a couple of more hits away.”
Despite the defeat, this young Falcons team brought the local crowd a lot of joy this season — finishing with an overall 17-7 record. Their never say die attitude and grit are signs that good things may be on the horizon in the near future.
“Now that they got a taste, I think we will be ready for next year,” Moore concluded. “We have a young team and we will be a lot stronger. We will be ready.”
