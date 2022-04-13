Millennium 10, Venture Academy 0
Five innings was all the Millennium varsity softball team needed before the mercy rule put an early end to their contest against the Venture Academy Mustangs on Tuesday at the Tracy Learning Center, an important premiere win in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
The Falcons put 10 unanswered runs on the board and outmatched the visitors throughout. But winning 10-0 can often prove to be a trap for young teams and it is one that head coach Chris Moore wants his team to avoid.
“We stress fundamentals,” Moore told the Tracy Press after the game. “You can’t sleep on any team even in games that you have a large lead in. We can’t check out and start having too much fun because that’s when they can start creeping back in and they shouldn’t.”
They shouldn’t and they didn’t. The Falcons were very diligent and freshman pitcher Hayden Faaborg ensured the Mustangs did not see a light at the end of the tunnel. Faaborg pitched a confident game, striking out seven batters and allowing only two hits.
On the offensive end, the Falcons were rampant. A total of nine players scored runs as the visiting pitchers struggled throughout the game. Sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez led the way with two runs and two RBI’s. Sophomore shortstop Melia Ritchie also batted in a couple of runners and added one run of her own.
On an afternoon where the offense shared the wealth of the scoring among themselves, Moore took advantage of the opportunity to coach strategy, as well as teach sportsmanship and concentration.
“In the beginning, we tried to work on our fundamentals,” Moore said. “Running, stealing bases, all that stuff. And then when it gets out of hand we have to take our foot off the gas and be a good sportsman without embarrassing the opposition.”
Moore was also visibly pleased that his team was able to put a conference win on the board after a couple of losses to start their campaign.
“It was a much needed league win for us after starting 0-2 against good teams. We need to make sure we win these games to give ourselves an opportunity at the playoffs this year.”
Lincoln 9, Tracy 5
The Tracy Bulldogs softball team suffered a 9-5 defeat at the hands of the Lincoln Trojans in what turned out to be a mini home-run derby on Monday in Stockton.
Those in attendance witnessed six home runs, two from Tracy and four from Lincoln, as both teams put on a display of heavy hitting.
The Bulldogs found themselves down 0-3 coming out of the first inning but went on to do all of their scoring in the second and third to flip the game on its head.
Senior Janelle Bergmann and junior Marissa George each hit a home run and batted in two runs each. Senior Katelyn Bridgeman and junior Ava Mendoza scored for Tracy and Bergmann scored another run, and senior Lexy Melo also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to put the Bulldogs in control heading into the fourth inning.
The Trojans then tightened up on defense – not allowing the Bulldogs to score again, and put six more runs of their own on the board – one in the fourth and five in the sixth inning – to secure the victory.
Senior Hannah Schaller pitched the whole game for the Bulldogs and allowed seven hits, four of them being out of the park. Schaller struck out four batters over six innings. All nine of the Trojans runs were earned.
