The Millennium High softball team fell behind early and could not recover the rest of the way as the Falcons suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Stone Ridge Christian High to kick off Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) play in Merced.
The hosting Knights put five unanswered runs on the board in the first inning — throwing a major spanner into the Falcons’ game plan and taking full control of the game.
The Falcons had a good offensive showing with seven total hits as a team to the Knights’ 10 but the offense could not squeeze more than just two runs out of the hosts’ pitcher Cali Cole, who had eight strikeouts on the day.
Millennium scored once in the fifth and once again in the seventh but that was far from enough to put Stone Ridge under any pressure.
Junior Mia Hernandez was a consistent force on offense going 2-3 at-bat with one double and one run. Junior Alicia Robinson added the other run. Junior Jocelyn Hernandez had an RBI.
On the mound, sophomore Hayden Faaborg got the start and struggled, allowing six hits, five earned runs and one walk in the first inning. She was relieved in the second by junior Melia Ritchie who pitched for the remaining five innings allowing five hits, one run and two walks while recording three strikeouts.
The West High softball team suffered their first defeat of the season when they traveled north to face the St. Mary’s High Rams in Stockton on Monday.
Coming into the featured Sac-Joaquin Section (SJS) fixture filled with confidence, the Wolf Pack had no answers for the sizzling Rams offense in a 12-2 loss. The hosts made a statement early, breaking out into a 6-0 lead inside two innings.
Wolf Pack senior pitching duo of Ava Seguin and Franchesca Paz could not tame a razor-sharp Rams’ batting order with St. Mary’s blasting out a whopping five home runs on the afternoon.
Alyssa Garcia went 4-4 at-bat against West and had a pair of homers, as did Rhea Rascon who went 3-4 for four RBIs. Ariel Nava had one home run on 3-4 at-bat for two RBIs. Nava also diced the West offense up from the mound, pitching for all six innings and recording 11 strikeouts.
The Wolf Pack temporarily stopped the bleed at the top of the third inning when Seguin tripled on a line drive into center field to score Paz after the latter walked the previous play to make it 6-1.
Klimek then singled on a fly ball to center shortly after to score Seguin, making it 6-2 Rams. However, the hosts would not let up. They added one more run at the bottom of the third and then five more unanswered at the bottom of the sixth to put the game into the books.
Seguin pitched for 5.1 innings for the Pack allowing 11 hits and eight runs – five earned – while recording four strikeouts. Paz pitched for 0.1 of an inning and allowed three hits and four earned runs.
The West offense was allowed just five hits by Nava and co., with two of them coming via Seguin who went 2-3 at-bat on the day. Senior Xienna Martinez, Paz and Klimek had one hit apiece.
