Tuesday, May 16 is set to be a city-wide day of softball in Tracy as three of five local teams will host CIF SJS first round playoff matches in their respective divisions.
The Tracy High softball team won the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship on Thursday, securing the No. 7 seed in Division 1. They will host No. 10 Central Valley at the Tracy Sports Complex at 4 p.m. You can read more about how the Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season against West High here.
In Division 2, the Mountain House High Mustangs closed out their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign on a five-game win streak. Their 11-3 record was good for a three-way tie for 1st place in league standings.
Seeded at No. 13, the Mustangs will travel to Sacramento to face No. 4 St. Francis in their post-season debut. The Troubadours had an 8-4 record in the Delta League to finish in 2nd place.
Mountain House is being led into the playoffs by spectacular senior Kaiya Simmons. The big hitter enjoyed a terrific regular season individually, ranking at No. 22 in the state in RBIs with 48. She was also No. 13 in the section in home runs with 7.
Simmons’ impressive RBI tally has her at No. 2 in the section. She also leads the team in batting average with .564 and on base percentage with a whopping .634.
Sophomore Luna Lopez turned in a strong regular season on the mound, notching up an earned run average of 3.72. She also led the team in hits with 45 while boasting a batting average of .549. Simmons was second in hits with 44. Freshman Isabel Obaob led the team and ranked at No. 14 in the section in runs with 37.
The Kimball High Jaguars snapped up the No. 6 seed in Division 3, granting them a first-round home game for just the second time in program history.
The Jags ended their regular season in third place in Valley Oak League (VOL) with a 5-5 record. They are set to host No. 11 Los Banos on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers (11-3) — along with the Mustangs — were in a three-way tie for first place in WAC.
The impressive Kimball offense was led in efficiency by junior Elysia Duarte. She boasted a .481 batting average along with a .594 on base percentage. The Jags had three players hitting over the 40 percent clip — sophomore Kaeliana De Perio (.475) and junior Paloma Sanchez (.446) were the other two.
DePerio led the team in runs and hits with 29 in each category. She is also the program’s all-time leader in stolen bases and had 16 in the regular season.
Senior Sophia Coronado too was a prolific weapon at the plate, leading the team with 24 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Alexa Contreras cemented herself as the ace over the course of the campaign. She notched up an earned run average of 2.93.
The Millennium High Falcons scored the highest seeding of all local teams as they topped Division 6 at No. 1 after a solid run in the Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA).
The Falcons ended the regular season on a five-game win streak and an overall league record of 6-2, good for second place. They will host fellow Tracy team in No. 8 Delta Charter at 4 p.m. The Dragons finished second in Mountain Valley League (MVL) with a 3-3 record.
Junior Jocelyn Hernandez has turned in an outstanding individual body of work up to this point, helping the Falcons to the top seed. She ranked at No. 15 in the section in stolen bases with 22. She also led the team in runs with 29 and hits with 33 on an impressive batting average of .524 and on base percentage of .565 — both also team best.
Elsewhere on offense, sophomore Kaylee Carrillo leads the team in RBIs with 16. On the mound, junior pitcher Melia Ritchie was the ace with an earned run average of 3.36.
