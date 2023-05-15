Tuesday, May 16 is set to be a city-wide day of softball in Tracy as three of five local teams will host CIF SJS first round playoff matches in their respective divisions.

The Tracy High softball team won the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship on Thursday, securing the No. 7 seed in Division 1. They will host No. 10 Central Valley at the Tracy Sports Complex at 4 p.m. You can read more about how the Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season against West High here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.