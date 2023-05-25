Fueled by their dominant win over Los Banos in round one, the No. 6 seeded Kimball High softball team’s season was brought to an end by a terrific defensive display from the defending CIF SJS Division 3 champions in No. 3 Vista del Lago last Thursday.

The Jaguars boasted a strong offense with 154 runs scored throughout their 10-game Valley Oak League (VOL) campaign. However, the Eagles — who won the Capital Athletic League (CAL) with a perfect 12-0 record — had all the answers for the Kimball stars in a 4-0 shutout win.

