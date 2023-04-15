The Kimball High softball team took fourth place in the 2023 NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic Platinum Bracket after an extremely narrow 7-6 loss to the Vintage High Crushers on Friday afternoon.
Coming off a tough 6-4 defeat at the hands of eventual champions Tracy High in the morning session, the Jaguars came even closer to tasting sweet victory against the Crushers with the third inning proving to be the difference.
Scoreless through two, the Jaguars opened the scoring at the top of the third with three runs. The Crushers responded right back with four, though, in a stretch that ultimately decided the game.
The two teams went on to cancel each other out for the remainder. They scored two runs apiece in the fourth and one each in the fifth — forcing the Jags to come out of the tourney empty handed.
It was an evenly matched contest overall as the Jags recorded nine hits for six RBIs while the Crushers had 11 hits for seven.
Kimball was led by sophomore Kaeliana DePerio with three RBIs on two hits (2-3) and one run. Senior Sophia Coronado also went 2-3 for one RBI. Freshman Iolana Faasisila went 1-1 and had two runs.
On the mound, junior Allie Vincent took the reigns for most of the game after sophomore Alexa Contreras ran up her pitch count against Tracy. Vincent pitched for four innings allowing nine hits, seven runs — five earned — and one walk to go along with two strikeouts. Conteras pitched for one inning allowing two hits.
Elsewhere for the Jags — who are now 9-4 overall and still in a great position at 2-1 in VOL — junior Elysia Duarte went 1-2 for one RBI and one run. Junior Paloma Sanchez went 1-3 for an RBI. Vincent went 1-2. Junior Olivia Rinker went 1-3 with a run.
