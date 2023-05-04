The Kimball High softball team came through late on both sides of the ball to defeat the Manteca High Buffaloes 4-3 on Tuesday at home, jumping back up into third place in the Valley Oak League (VOL) standings.
The win was the Jaguars’ third straight, improving their record to 5-3 with three huge games remaining. VOL will qualify four teams for the postseason. The Jags look a sure bet to make the cut, but they are determined to finish as high as possible for seeding purposes.
The Jags sent off their seniors with a tight clash against the Buffs. The game went right down to the wire and the host's defense showed up and showed out to secure the win after holding the visitors scoreless from the fifth inning onwards.
Sophomore Alexa Contreras orchestrated the defense from the mound as she pitched for all seven innings allowing seven hits, three earned runs and one walk while striking out five.
The game was tied at 2-2 after three innings. Manteca took a 3-2 lead at the top of the fourth before the Jags responded with two runs – which proved to be game winning – at the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
Kimball only connected with six hits for three RBIs as a team, but it was enough with the other side of the ball very well oiled. Sophomore Kaeliana DePerio led the way going 2-2 for three runs and a double. Junior Paloma Sanchez went 2-3 for one RBI.
The win was crucial for the Jags as it took them above Manteca (4-4) in the league standings. Senior Sophia Coronado scored the other run for the hosts. Juniors Bianca Quintero and Elysia Duarte chipped in with an RBI each.
The Jags’ second win of their current run came last Thursday when they trampled over Sierra 16-2. Kimball scored three or more runs in each of the four innings which it took them to put the game away via mercy rule.
Freshman Iolana Faasisila had four RBIs and two runs on one hit and senior Sophia Coronado turned in a perfect day at the office as she went 4-4 for three RBIs and four runs. Junior Allie Vincent got the win on the mound as she pitched all five innings allowing six hits, two earned runs and one walk to go along with six strikeouts.
The Tracy High softball team’s 7-6 walk-off loss at the hands of the Lincoln High Trojans on Monday in Stockton has set the table for a mouthwatering final straight of the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship hunt.
Dropping to 8-2 – though still atop of the standings – the Bulldogs are once again tied with the St. Mary’s High Rams for the best record in the league.
The Rams have won four straight since losing 10-2 to Tracy on April 18 and the ‘Dogs’ loss at Lincoln pushed all the chips into the middle of the table with the two teams set to face each other twice in the next five days. The Bulldogs will travel to Stockton to face the Rams on Thursday before St. Mary’s returns back to Tracy on Monday for a pair of games that could decide the league championship.
Against the Trojans, the Bulldogs still managed to put themselves in position to win down the stretch despite a very slow start. Tracy fell behind 5-1 after two innings and faced an uphill battle the rest of the way.
Sophomore Elisa Galli held the mound the whole game and she was able to tighten the screw alongside her defense from the third inning onwards, allowing just two more runs through the remaining five frames. Galli allowed 10 hits, four earned runs and five walks while striking out four.
The ‘Dogs got one run back in the third and three more at the top of the sixth to briefly make it 5-5. But they were unable to hold the Trojans scoreless at the bottom of the inning. The hosts responded with a run of their own to retake the lead.
The Tracy defense has been rock solid on their run of eight straight TCAL wins prior to Monday. However, they were unable to get a clutch stop when they needed it in this one. The Bulldogs made it a tie ball game again at 7-7 at the top of the seventh but the Trojans once again had a response.
The hosts walked off with their sixth (6-4) win of league play, led by Olivia Holtz who went 2-3 for 3 RBIs and two runs. Galli and the ‘Dogs defense needed just one more out to send the game into extra innings, but the Lincoln offense did not oblige.
Trojans’ pitcher Daniella Hunter held Tracy to just six hits on the day. The Bulldogs never led in the game despite the offense sending two hits out of the park.
Senior Malissa George went 2-4 for two RBIs with one run on a homer. Sophomore Reanna Zuniga blasted out a three-run home run on her lone hit of the game (1-3). Seniors Alyssa Donovan (1-2) and Arianna Coelhoe (1-4) had a hit each.
Senior Ava Mendoza, junior Emma Golden and Coelho scored a run each.
