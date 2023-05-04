The Kimball High softball team came through late on both sides of the ball to defeat the Manteca High Buffaloes 4-3 on Tuesday at home, jumping back up into third place in the Valley Oak League (VOL) standings.

The win was the Jaguars’ third straight, improving their record to 5-3 with three huge games remaining. VOL will qualify four teams for the postseason. The Jags look a sure bet to make the cut, but they are determined to finish as high as possible for seeding purposes.

