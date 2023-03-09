The Kimball High softball team got off to a terrific start this spring, winning three straight non-league games in preparation for their home opener against Livermore High on Thursday.
The first two wins for the Jags took place at a season opening tournament last week. Head coach Justin Bigler’s team beat Los Banos 13-0 to start before taking down Enochs 10-2 later that day to maintain a perfect record.
Kimball then had some time to regroup before facing the Los Banos Tigers again, this time on the road, securing a much tighter and testing 7-5 win this time around.
The Jags found themselves in a world of trouble to start, falling behind 5-0 after the first three innings with junior pitcher Allie Vincent and the defense not able to get off the field. Vincent pitched for 1.2 innings allowing four hits, four earned runs and striking out three batters.
Vincent was then relieved by sophomore Alexa Contreras and that’s when the visitors’ fortunes began turning. Any type of comeback from down five was going to be monumental, and it indeed was.
Contreras pitched for 5.1 innings allowing two hits and just one earned run while striking out three batters. She would go on to lead the defense to keep the hosts scoreless for the remainder of the game and that injected new life into the Jags.
Kimball started their comeback by scoring two unanswered runs at the top of the fourth to get back into the game at 5-2. The next few innings were cagey but the Jags were finally able to figure out and crack Los Banos’ pitcher Moxie Barton at the top of the seventh.
It was their last chance to stay undefeated and the Jags took that to heart, scoring five runs to take a miraculous lead at 7-5. They were led on offense by junior Olivia Rinker with two runs and three RBIs. She went 3-4 at-bat on the day.
Junior Elysia Duarte added a further two runs to go along with two hits for one RBI with freshman Iolana Faasisilla, senior Sophia Coronado and Contreras scoring one each. Coronado added an RBI on two hits.
The Jags will now face Livermore High on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the home opener. Kimball will be looking for their first ever win against Livermore, having gone 0-5 to date against the Cowboys, the defending East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.