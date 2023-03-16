The Kimball High softball team continued their perfect start to the season by adding a big 8-4 win against the Amador Valley Dons to their collection on Monday in Pleasanton.

The Jags took to the road to face the Dons who are ranked at No. 19 in the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 1 rankings. Kimball handed Amador Valley their second loss of the season while improving to 4-0 themselves in a very resilient performance.

