The Kimball High softball team continued their perfect start to the season by adding a big 8-4 win against the Amador Valley Dons to their collection on Monday in Pleasanton.
The Jags took to the road to face the Dons who are ranked at No. 19 in the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 1 rankings. Kimball handed Amador Valley their second loss of the season while improving to 4-0 themselves in a very resilient performance.
Kimball was led by a number of solid performances, but it was junior Bianca Quintero who secured the Player of the Game honor after going 2-4 at-bat with two runs to boot.
Sophomore Alexa Contreras also stood out with one hit for a couple of RBIs to go along with a brave display on the mound.
Contreras pitched for all seven innings allowing 10 hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out four batters to bring home the win for the visitors. She allowed zero runs over the last three innings.
The hosts started well by taking a 2-0 lead out of the first inning before Kimball tied things up at the top of the second making it 2-2 after two. The Jags then took a brief lead in the third before allowing two runs at the bottom of the fourth to make the score 4-3 Dons just past the halfway point of the game.
That’s when Contreras tightened the screw on the mound and did not allow another scoring play from the hosts. Overall, the Dons scored in just two of the seven innings.
The Jags went on to put on a show at the top of the sixth inning when they scored five unanswered runs to set the score at 8-4. It was an electric display of hitting from head coach Justin Bigler’s side to take down the Bay Area standouts.
Senior Sophia Coronado chipped in with a couple of crucial RBIs to help Kimball to their fourth win. Sophomore Paulina Sanchez had two runs and one hit. Junior Paloma Sanchez chipped in with one run and two RBIs on two hits. Senior Alyssa Ochoa had one run and one RBI on one hit.
The red hot Jags are still yet to play a home game this season with relentless rainfall causing continuous postponements of Tracy based games to start spring. Kimball will be hoping that the skies clear up before their next home fixture, scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 vs. Riverbank.
