The Kimball High softball team set up a mouthwatering rendezvous with the Tracy High Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Annual NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic on Friday morning after they went 2-0 on Day 1 of the tournament on Thursday.
The Jaguars (9-2, 2-1 VOL) took care of business in the first two rounds of the Platinum Bracket as they put away the Ceres High Bulldogs 4-3 in Game 1 before going on to mauling the Enochs High Eagles 12-1 in Game 2.
The opening round against the Bulldogs of Ceres was a tight affair for the Jags, though it started off just as they would have hoped.
Kimball scored two unanswered runs in the first inning and then two more in the third to take control of the game at 4-0. Junior Elysia Duarte opened the scoring when she tripled on a line drive to center field to score sophomore Kaeliana DePerio early in the game.
Senior Sophia Coronado made it 2-0 when she grounded out in the same inning to bring home Duarte. The Jags made it 4-0 at the bottom of the third when junior Paloma Sanchez singled on a line drive into center field to score juniors Bianca Quintero and Olivia Rinker.
The Bulldogs, however, had not said their last word at that point. Ceres scored one unanswered run in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning to make things interesting going down the stretch.
Seemingly in control, the Jags bullpen had to sweat a little to drag the win over the line. But they were able to do so by holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the sixth and final inning to advance.
Sophomore Alexa Contreras and junior Allie Vincent shared pitching duties for the Jags in the opener. Contreras pitched for 5.2 innings allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk to go along with six strikeouts. Vincent pitched for 0.1 of an inning allowing two hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out one batter.
The Jags were able to relax a little bit in their round two match up as they scored three or more runs in each of the opening three innings to all but ice the game that eventually ended in four.
The Kimball offense was ruthless and did not allow the Eagles much room to breathe as they piled on the pressure with a five run third inning. Coronado had herself a game personally, going 2-4 for four RBIs and three runs. Rinker chipped in with two RBIs on one hit and two runs.
Sanchez had three RBIs on one hit. Duarte went a perfect 2-2 for one RBI and two runs. DePerio hit three of her four at-bats and added three runs.
The Jags offense got into a groove and is humming before their final four clash against the familiar foe in the shape of the Bulldogs of Tracy (7-4, 4-1 TCAL) on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the Tracy Sports Complex.
The Jags defense also got some wind into their sails. They allowed just one run with Contreras throwing a no hitter over two innings. Vincent also pitched for two and allowed two hits and the one earned run while striking out two batters.
