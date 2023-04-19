The Kimball High softball team was competitive and hit well but ultimately did not have enough firepower to get close enough to the Oakdale High Mustangs in the 11-4 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Kimball High.

Tied for first place in the Valley Oak League (VOL) the Mustangs (3-0) showed their quality by pouncing on every little mistake the Jaguars made on defense. They also forced a lot of those errors with a total of 16 hits.

