The Kimball High softball team was competitive and hit well but ultimately did not have enough firepower to get close enough to the Oakdale High Mustangs in the 11-4 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Kimball High.
Tied for first place in the Valley Oak League (VOL) the Mustangs (3-0) showed their quality by pouncing on every little mistake the Jaguars made on defense. They also forced a lot of those errors with a total of 16 hits.
At the other end, the hosts battled well. They took the accomplished Mustangs pitcher, Delainey Everett, for seven hits, three earned runs and just three strikeouts – which pleased head coach Justin Bigler – but they couldn’t take enough advantage of their solid base hitting with runs.
“Our approach in the batter’s box was good,” Bigler said. “We stayed disciplined and just didn’t outscore them. I’m proud of our girls for the way they performed against a great team today. We will learn from this and take the good into our next matchup.”
The Jaguars had plenty to be encouraged about offensively. Mississippi State bound, Oakdale’s Everett came into Tuesday having given up just 13 hits over 45 innings to go along with 81 strikeouts. Kimball almost doubled her hits allowed tally and forced four walks.
However, the Mustangs defense was sharp and held the Jags at an arm's length all game, bar the opening inning.
Oakdale took the lead at the top of the first but the Jags were able to equalize promptly at the bottom of the inning through the outstanding sophomore leadoff batter Kaeliana DePerio.
DePerio broke the school record for stolen bases at the NorCal Leadoff Classic over the weekend, taking her tally up to 37 in just 39 games played. She continued her fine form to start the spring campaign as she kicked off a tremendous hitting afternoon with a double on a fly ball into center field.
From there, DePerio zoomed to third base on the throw before scoring on an error by the Oakdale catcher to tie things up at one apiece, taking the visitors completely off guard.
Unfortunately for the hosts, that was the last time they’d get that close. The Mustangs turned around and retook the lead immediately to start the second inning through a Morgan Merzon in-the-park field home run. They added two more runs in the inning to take a 4-1 lead and they would not relinquish it for the remainder of the game.
“We know we are in a tough stretch of our difficult schedule,” Bigler said. “Our last two NorCal Classic games and the games this week (face Central Catholic (3-0 VOL) on Thursday) all feature teams in the Top 10 of their respective sections. We battled against all of them.
“We knew (Oakdale) could hit. One through nine, they are dangerous. Today, everything they hit was hard. I give them credit. They came in the box and if we made a mistake with the pitch, they capitalized.”
The Jags fielded a pitching duo of sophomore Alexa Contreras and junior Allie Vincent against the Mustangs. They gave up a combined 16 hits and did not record a single strikeout. That ultimately proved to be the difference against a strong offense.
Contreras got the start and pitched for three innings allowing nine hits, six earned runs and two walks. Vincent took over and pitched for the final four innings allowing seven hits, five earned runs and two walks.
The Mustangs extended their lead to 6-1 over the next inning and a half before the Jags got their second run on the board at the bottom of the third when junior Olivia Rinker singled on a hard ground ball into center field to score fellow junior Elysia Duarte.
Bigler singled out Duarte, who went 2-4 with two runs, and DePerio (2-4, 1 RBI, 1 run) for their impressive starts to the campaign and what they bring to his team’s offense in his post-game comments.
“I’m really impressed with their work of late,” he said. “They are two spark plugs who get our team going. Duarte has been hitting the cover off the ball when she hasn’t been hit and DePerio has been hitting the gaps and taking extra bases.”
The duo provided the Jags with two more bright moments to end the tough game which dropped Kimball’s VOL record to 2-2, tied with Manteca for second.
Down 9-2 at the bottom of the fourth inning, DePerio made a sweet connection for a sensational triple on a fly ball into left field – just evading the Mustangs defender – which scored freshman courtesy runner Emma Coronado, who replaced Vincent after she was walked earlier, to make it 9-3 Oakdale.
Unable to score over the next couple of innings, the Jags set the final score at the bottom of the seventh inning. In a last ditch attempt to make a miraculous comeback, junior Bianca Quintero made it 11-4 Mustangs when she singled on a fly ball into right field to score Duarte.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
