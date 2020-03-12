Dougherty Valley 15, Kimball 13
The Kimball Jaguars dominated the first part of Wednesday’s game at Dougherty Valley High in San Ramon, but Dougherty Valley dominated the last three innings and won 15-13.
Kimball held a 12-5 lead after three innings. Junior Cheli Navarrete doubled twice and drove in four runs and senior Rylie Costa went 4 for 5 as Kimball collected 15 hits.
Costa pitched for three innings and gave up seven runs, six of them earned, on seven hits. Junior Adriana Martinez pitched an inning and gave up two hits and five runs, including two earned runs, and senior Savannah Rogers allowed two hits and four runs, three of them earned, over two innings.
Foothill 1, Tracy 0
The Bulldogs struggled to produce hits Tuesday when Foothill High came to the Tracy Sports Complex.
It was a scoreless game for three innings, and Foothill needed only its fourth inning run to get the 1-0 win.
Junior Ashley Sansoni doubled and junior Julia Yanke singled. Junior starting pitcher Kaela Jones allowed four hits and an unearned run in five innings, and sophomore Hannah Schaller gave up one hit over two innings.
