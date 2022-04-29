The Kimball varsity softball team put together a near perfect game in their 10-2 home win against the East Union Lancers on Thursday, improving to 4-4 in the Valley Oak League and jumping into the playoff positions.
The Jaguars were feeling good at home, scoring seven unanswered runs in the first three innings and ensuring that the visitors would never even get remotely close. In a battle between VOL’s third and fourth best teams (top three qualify for playoffs), the win was crucial — for confidence and the standings.
On the mound, freshman Alexa Contreras and sophomore Cassandra Duke shared pitching duties and played an excellent game in tandem with the Jags defense. Contreras pitched for six innings allowing two runs — both earned — one walk and striking out four batters.
Duke started the game and threw a no hitter first inning while striking out two batters. Junior Sophia Coronado had an outstanding game at-bat, scoring three runs with three hits, two RBIs and a wicked home run. Head coach Justin Bigler will be pleased that Coronado and the rest of his offense is starting to get into a groove with the season heading into crunch time. That was Kimball’s fourth straight win in all competitions.
Also hitting well, freshman Kaeliana DePerio went three for four at-bat and added three runs. Sophomore Olivia Rinker had two runs and a three-RBI double on her lone hit of the game. Senior Makenzie Sorensen had one hit with two runners batted in.
The Jaguars have four regular season games remaining — three against teams below them — with a playoff spot well within their reach and their fate firmly in their hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.