Kimball 22 Weston Ranch 1
Following a tough shutout loss at the hands of Central Catholic earlier in the week, the Kimball varsity softball team bounced back emphatically with a 22-1 demolition of the Weston Ranch Cougars in Stockton on Wednesday.
The Cougars were winless in the Valley Oak League coming into the game and the wounded Jaguars had a point to prove. Needing to win their every remaining game, the visitors made sure they would return to winning ways with a blistering start.
The Jags put an avalanche on the hosts with 19 runs in the opening two innings. There are confidence boosting performances and then there is this. Head coach Justin Bigler’s team was in complete control for the duration of the proceedings.
The Kimball offense was having a party at-bat with three different Jags recording four RBI’s. Sophomore Bianca Quintero, senior Makenzie Sorensen and sophomore Olivia Rinker all batted in four runners each along with scoring two runs each.
Elsewhere, four different Jags had three runs each. Sophomores Paloma Sanchez, Cassandra Duke and Elysia Duarte and junior Sophia Coronado all scored three times to significantly damage the Cougars.
On the mound, Duke pitched for all five innings allowing two hits, one run, one walk and striking out 13 batters. Two games remain for the Jags in the regular season, two wins are needed.
Lodi 7, Tracy 6
The Tracy Bulldogs continued their late regular season slump by losing their third consecutive Tri-City Athletic League game 7-6 at the hands of the Lodi Flames.
Head coach Paulette Keeney’s team has not yet been able to bounce back from what was a momentum shattering loss to the Lincoln Trojans last week. Their woes continued in Lodi.
The Bulldogs were very slow out of the gates and found themselves behind 6-0 going into the third inning. They got to work at the top of the third but a lone Lodi run at the bottom of the inning would prove to be the eventual winner.
Tracy scored twice in the third and four times in the fourth to put the game at 7-6 and with plenty of time left to work to get on top. But Flames pitcher Kenedi Brooks would not allow that. Stepping in at the top of the fifth inning, Brooks conceded just one hit to shutout the Bulldogs for the victory.
Senior Kesaia Faasisila attempted to inspire Tracy with two runs, one hit and one RBI. Senior Vanessa Lang had two runs on the day. Junior Malissa George batted in a couple of runners on one hit. Seniors Lexy Melo and Katelyn Bridgeman had a run each. Junior Ava Mendoza had two RBIs.
On the mound, senior Reece Metal started the game and allowed six runs – five earned – over the first two innings. Senior Hannah Schaller stepped in as relief and allowed five hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out eight batters over the remaining six innings.
Lincoln 9, West 1
The Lincoln Trojans paid another visit to Tracy on Wednesday and continued trampling through TCAL with a 9-1 win over the West Wolf Pack to remain undefeated at 13-0.
The visitors scored with regularity in four out of the seven innings played. West battled hard on the mound but the junior pitching duo of Ava Seguin and Franchesca Paz could not keep the most dominant team in the league out totally.
Seguin pitched for four innings allowing eight hits, seven runs – four earned – one walk and striking out one batter. Paz allowed three hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out three batters over three innings. The pair shutout the Trojans in three separate innings.
The lone run of the game for the hosts came through Seguin as the pitcher was batted in by freshman Alissa Klimek at the bottom of the second inning.
