With four regular season games remaining to secure a playoff spot, the Kimball varsity softball team knew that a loss against the formidable Central Catholic Lady Raiders would not hurt them as much as it was going to be a valuable learning experience.
A young team with only three seniors on the roster, the Jaguars suffered a 7-0 home defeat at the hands of the second best team in the Valley Oak League on Monday. But the scoreline was slightly flattering. The Jags competed well and were simply overpowered.
“We knew with six games left that this was the one that would be tough and that we could afford to lose,” head coach Justin Bigler told the Tracy Press after the game. “We didn’t make a few plays that we should have made and typically make and they got a couple of key, clutch hits. But we’re young, we’re going to have bumps and bruises along the way.”
The visitors – a team filled with high level college commits – showed their experience and began connecting with everything freshman Jags pitcher Alexa Contreras threw at them after a tight first inning.
The Lady Raiders put their first run on the board at the top of the second and followed it up with an emphatic Jazmarie Roberts two-RBI home run at the top of the third to go up 3-0. And although the Jags held their visitors scoreless for the next two innings, they simply could not get anything past the Cal committed lefty pitcher Randi Roelling who was dealing heat on the Central Catholic mound.
Roelling was ever so close to pitching the perfect game in Tracy until Kimball junior Sophia Coronado connected with a ground hit to take first base. Other than the lone hit, Roelling went on to strike out 19 batters and allow just one walk.
On one hand, being shut out can be demoralizing. But on the other, gaining experience against high level opposition might put the young Jags in good stead heading for the postseason. If they win their remaining games – all against teams ranked below them – they should be in.
“We still control our own destiny,” Bigler said. “We knew that if we went 5-1 in our final stretch, we would most likely make the playoffs. This was a learning experience for the girls and we will come with a new mindset for the next game. It’s pedal to the metal now. It’s win or die. We take things one game at a time, one pitch at a time.”
With the offensive struggles, Bigler’s bullpen was a net positive for the Jaguars. Despite giving up seven runs, it could have been more if not for the performances of Contreras and sophomore Cassandra Duke on the mound. The duo kept a good hitting team relatively quiet.
“Our pitching did well,” Bigler said. “Our freshman (Contreras) did a good job. She hit her spots and they just had a couple of big hits. I think if the girls can gain confidence in themselves and not have doubt, we will be okay. That will come with experience.”
Contreras indeed limited the damage for 5 ⅓ innings, allowing 12 hits, seven runs – five earned – one walk and recording one strikeout. Duke took over for the remaining 1 ⅓ innings and pitched a no hitter, striking out one batter.
St. Mary’s 8, Tracy 6
Tracy and St. Mary’s varsity softball teams went into the seventh inning of their battle for second place in the Tri-City Athletic League tied at 6-6. It was all to play for at the Tracy Sports Complex.
Having just suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Lincoln, the Bulldogs had the perfect opportunity to bounce back against a team that has been on their tail all season long. But the hosts' woes continued in an 8-6 loss, propelling the Rams into second.
It was all about that final inning. All about which pitcher would get the best of which offense. And uncharacteristically, this very strong Bulldogs batting group got shut out.
The Rams put two momentum shifting runs on the board at the top of the seventh before junior pitcher Ariel Nava stepped on the mound and closed it out for the visitors. Nava pitched all game for St. Mary’s.
It was a stinging loss for the Bulldogs – the first time all season they have suffered back to back defeats. But the division’s second place is still up for grabs with four games remaining and the Rams scheduled to visit Tracy again next week.
Pulling all the strings for the hosts offense was senior Vanessa Lang who used her blistering pace to score four of the six runs. Senior Kesaia Faasisila had the other two. Seniors Janelle Bergmann and Katelyn Bridgeman had an RBI each.
On the mound, senior Hannah Schaller pitched for five innings allowing eight hits, six runs, all earned, one walk and struck out five batters. Senior Reece Metal pitched for two innings allowing three hits, two runs – one earned – and striking out one batter.
Lodi 9, West 3
The West varsity softball team’s 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Lodi Flames on Monday at home means that the Wolf Pack’s playoff hopes have come to a crashing end.
Just about hanging in there for the last couple of weeks, the Wolf Pack could not put together enough wins to come close to the top four spots in the Tri-City Athletic League, let alone third. Their current league record now stands at 2-10.
The visitors scored six of their nine runs over the first two innings – unanswered – and all but closed the door on a West comeback. Though amidst an underwhelming season overall, the one thing that you cannot take away from the Wolf Pack is their willingness to keep fighting. But their three runs dispersed over three separate innings were not enough.
Junior Leila Vallejos stood out in the defeat with two runs and two hits. Freshman Bailey Dunn had one run and three hits. Senior Kiara Blanchard chipped in with two hits and two runners batted in.
On the mound, junior Ava Seguin pitched all game allowing 11 hits, nine runs – two earned – one walk and recording three strikeouts. Seguin had an RBI on offense.
